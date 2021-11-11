european-war-over-nuclear-and-gas-breaks-out-at-glasgow-climate-summit

Climate Summit after Climate Summit nuclear energy tries to claim itself as a way to fight against global warming. This technology does not emit greenhouse gases when it comes to generating energy and it is tried to postulate as an alternative to fossil fuels together with renewables – although detractors of nuclear power argue its very high costs and the problem of waste it leaves behind. . At the Glasgow summit this has happened again and the nuclear debate has resurfaced, this time also driven by the moment of high electricity prices. Germany, which set a nuclear shutdown schedule after the Fukushima accident, has promoted at the COP 26 a statement against the European Commission including this technology in the investment list that can be classified as green and beneficial for the fight against climate change in the taxonomy that Brussels is preparing. This instrument, which should serve to indicate the sources that Europe considers as renewable, aims to become the first guide at an international level for investors interested in this sector.

The declaration promoted by Germany represents a confrontation direct and public with France, which is struggling to include nuclear power in European taxonomy to boost its national industry. In fact, its president, Emmanuel Macron, announced this week that his country will build new nuclear power plants. And he argued that it will be beneficial for the fight against climate change and to control electricity costs. But Germany rejects these arguments and in the statement it has promoted in Glasgow it is considered that nuclear energy is “incompatible” with the European taxonomy, which seeks to boost investments to achieve the decarbonization of the EU energy system. Denmark, Luxembourg, Portugal and Austria have joined this position in an event held this Thursday in the German pavilion at the COP 26.

In the The statement openly calls on Brussels to exclude nuclear energy from this green taxonomy. “We are concerned that the inclusion of nuclear energy in the taxonomy permanently damages its integrity, credibility and, therefore, its usefulness,” says the text signed by these five countries.

Spain, however, has refused to join despite the offer made by the acting German Government. At first glance, the refusal of the Spanish Government may seem contradictory with the position it has maintained so far. In June, Spain, together with Germany, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg sent a letter to the European Commission in which they asked exactly the same thing: that nuclear power be left out of taxonomy. However, the difference is that now Brussels is also studying including in that taxonomy natural gas, a fossil fuel that emits less greenhouse gases than oil or coal when generating energy, but is still harmful. for climate change. If France pushes for nuclear to receive that green label, Germany does the same so that natural gas also has it.

Spanish Government sources say they do not want to take sides in this war and that oppose both technologies entering the taxonomy, which is intended to drive future investment in new plants and infrastructure. Teresa Ribera, the vice president for the Ecological Transition, has assured from Glasgow: “The pressure exerted by some member states to include two technologies associated with the use of gas and nuclear energy are a mistake.”

Solomonic solution

The energy tug-of-war between France and Germany points to a solomonic solution by Brussels in favor of both nuclear energy and gas. The Commission finalizes an “implementation act” that will give both energy sources a leading role during the transition to a carbon dioxide free economy. Nuclear and gas had been left out of the EU energy taxonomy. This tool determines which debt issues can be classified as green bonds, which will attract a growing number of investors (especially pension funds and investment funds) willing to accept a slightly higher price in exchange for obtaining these securities. .

Brussels fears that the inclusion of sources that do not exactly meet the criteria of the taxonomy, such as gas and nuclear, will dilute the attractiveness of that classification and alienate investors. But community sources acknowledge that the pressure from the Macron government in favor of nuclear has reached such magnitude that it will be inevitable to make concessions.

The Commission plans to recognize nuclear as a “stable source”, necessary for facilitate the introduction of renewable energies whose production capacity depends on unpredictable factors such as wind or hours of sunlight. In the case of gas, it would be given a role as a “transition source”, essential for a period to be specified in which it would be necessary to complete the energy mix with that hydrocarbon. Brussels wants to avoid that both sources receive the full green label that renewables wear and prefers to recognize them with a similar label (orange or brown) that allows the investor to appreciate the difference. The new labels could be approved before the end of the year if the schedule provided by the community executive is met.

Ribera explained that, “for many months, experts in sustainable investment in technologies have been setting criteria on which investment decisions deserve recognition, inclusion among the technologies that most effectively support the energy transition and, in general, the transition in the decarbonized economy ”. And he recalled that nuclear energy and natural gas “were not included because they have other types of limitations or because they have other types of effects.” Ribera believes that “it is perfectly possible to continue making investments in the transition years in gas and nuclear”, but “it makes little sense to include them in a list selected after a long time of work among experts” on which energies should be considered truly green.

In the act held at the COP 26 by the Environment Ministers of the countries that signed this declaration, the Austrian Minister, Carole Dieschbourg, has wielded the high costs of nuclear technology to refuse to be included in the taxonomy like the rest of his colleagues. But, aware of the existing struggle also with natural gas, he added that “fossil gas” should not “be in the taxonomy” either.

