Euskadi extends community closure from January 13 due to increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: Monday, January 11, 2021 2:44 PM

The Basque government has decided to extend health restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus cases. Thus, the region will continue to be closed on the perimeter and the curfew will continue between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Despite the closure of the Autonomous Community, localities with an incidence equal to or greater than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be confined to the perimeter and the practice of any sporting activity will be prohibited and all hotels and betting shops will be closed. .

In this way, the population affected by these restrictions will not be able to leave their municipality – or the region in the case of localities which do not have such a high incidence – to go to work or study in centers, to receive health assistance, to take care of the elderly and / or dependents and to carry out urgent official procedures, among other causes of force majeure.

Likewise, throughout the region, social gatherings will continue to be limited to six people, business and cultural activities must end at 9:00 p.m., capacity in places of worship will be 35%, and restaurant and hotel hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For its part, the capacity of commercial establishments larger than 150 square meters is reduced to 40%, and those with an area of ​​up to 150 square meters, the capacity should be 60%.

With these measures, the Basque health authorities have set themselves the objective of achieving an incidence rate of 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In this sense, they warned that “the epidemiological situation is worrying” and that “an upward trend has been confirmed in a context of high uncertainty”.