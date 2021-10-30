evacuees-in-a-room:-life-in-a-hotel-after-losing-the-house-to-the-la-palma-volcano

In the lobby of the four-star Teneguía Princess hotel, built in Fuencaliente (on the southern peak of the island of La Palma), the employees pretend normality. The receptionist explains to a woman who comes to ask that the price per night is 74 euros. The waiter passes a cloth as if by inertia over the tables of the Piano café, in a very large and totally open space with a stone fountain in the center that expels water. That is the only perceptible sound. At the end of one of the rooms, with a now disproportionate number of leather chairs, there is a grand piano covered by a purple cloth. The complex, with some 600 rooms, has been hosting 276 people who have lost their home due to the lava or who have been evacuated in a preventive way due to their proximity to any of the lava flows. Others 70 are housed at the Valle de Aridane hotel ―more modest, three-star―, in The plains. The Canary Islands Government covers the expenses.

Eva, from 40 years, is one of them. She arrived at the Princess with her husband three weeks ago, after they were evacuated from their home in La Laguna, in the municipality of Los Llanos. The lava is already less than a kilometer from there. He works in a banana plantation near the hotel and she lost her position as a housekeeper a few days after the volcano exploded. “Here many clean their rooms to keep their minds entertained, the hours go by and you get bored, you despair,” she says sitting on the bed.

View from the top of the mountain of the Pincess hotel in the municipality of Fuencaliente, where they stay 388 people evacuated or who have lost their habitual residence. Álvaro García

The hotel continues to function as if it were occupied by tourists: if guests want their sheets changed, they have to place a cardboard sign on the bed; If they want their towels changed, they have to put them in the bathtub; There is a laundry service for clothes and every morning a cleaning service goes through the room. They have full board. The big difference is that the pools and the spa are closed. Eva has not come to look at them. “We are not here on vacation, but waiting to see what happens … The worst thing I have is not being able to be with my dogs.” Pets are not allowed. “The little girl is my gummy, she doesn’t separate from me, we have a very strong bond with her and every night she slept with us in bed.”

Eva’s routine has become complicated. Before, he could drive to visit his parents or sisters in five minutes. Now, traveling from the hotel to the Aridane Valley, where his family lives and where the volcano is, takes an hour and a half of driving through winding roads and mountain passes. The only thing that brings him joy these days is walking his dogs and feeding them, he keeps them in some huts on a nearby land.

When walking through the swimming pool areas you can see how the volcano has brutalized everything. The waters are dark, the bottoms have a considerable layer of ash, like the wooden bridges that connect them and the hammocks that have remained. On a kind of island there is a circular glazed space that previously served as a bar and a souvenir shop . The cabinets are covered by white sheets and the ash has also seeped in there. There are several uncovered mats, a fuchsia pink and another in the shape of a banana. The hotel had opened a few months before an area for adults only, which is also dismantled.

“The food is very good, there is a buffet and a lot of variety, but people are going to eat uneasily and when there are tremors we look at each other and we no longer know what to say to each other, ”explains Eva. You have not taken personal items into the room, you do not feel like it. You want to have the feeling that it is temporary, although you do not know how long they will have to reside there. From its balcony you can see others with clotheslines, with ashtrays full of cigars, or with bottles of water or liquor on the table.

The Red Cross is in charge of serving the guests of both hotels. Those who need it are offered purse cards of 100 euros so they can buy household items, also gasoline and kits of personal hygiene. Of the 7. have not found a housing alternative, no one is left out.

The Valle de Aridane hotel, where they stay 70 evacuated, it is much more humble. In the rooms there is no sofa, no table, no refrigerator. Only two single beds, a table and a small wooden shelf. Luz, of 33, requested the change from Fuencaliente so that her children could continue at his school in Los Llanos. It is impractical for him to have to go out to two restaurants in town for lunch and dinner; They only serve breakfast there. In his room he has several packs of water bottles, a pack of sliced ​​bread and a tower of board games. “It stresses me to feel that I carry the house on my back, I am bringing toys for the little one, it becomes very hard.” He has been absent for a month. She started having anxiety attacks and says she can’t sleep even with pills.

Luz with her children in an area near the Valle de Aridane hotel, in Los Llanos. Álvaro García

His home is in Puerto Naos, a coastal town that is now threatened by one of the new lava languages. “I don’t see anything positive about being here, I would like to be able to rent a house, but I earn 900 euros per month and the apartments are they have fired, there is no aid for that ”, he laments. Your son misses his homemade dishes, his meatballs and croquettes. Luz says that the best gift her ex-partner gave her was working for many years so that she could dedicate herself to taking care of the children. “They have not yet gone through a dramatic phase, they are with me and they feel protected, for them all is ma (their familiar way of referring to the mother), they also see everything that I carry around and they are not born to complain ”. Her two children sleep in an adjoining room, although the little girl spends a lot of time in hers. “Come on, take the phone off the table and do your homework there.”

The hotel walls are not soundproof, you can hear knocks on the wall of the next room. Luz has a display of notes on the bed and a laptop. She is enrolled in an intermediate nursing assistant degree. He doesn’t have a table to lean on and the sound of a dog barking in through the window. “What’s the worst thing about being here? That I do not decide what to eat or when to wash clothes. I don’t have a home, I live in a hotel. ”