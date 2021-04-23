“Every day they take one more step. Today, it’s bullets in a letter, tomorrow we’ll see what happens ”

Publication: Friday 23 April 2021 09:58

Podemos’ candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, spoke about the death threat he received on Thursday when a four-bullet letter arrived.

In this letter, the following message is collected: “Pablo Iglesias Turrión, you let our parents and grandparents die. You and your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to death. Your time is running out.” In an interview on TVE, Iglesias announced that he was going to file a complaint for this letter and admits that he is “worried”.

“A climate of impunity sets in in which those who want us to quit politics every day go one step further. Today, they are bullets in a letter, tomorrow we will see what will happen, ”said the former vice-president of the government.

Iglesias hopes there will be arrests both because of the threats he has received and those that have also been sent to Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez.

“We also continue to wait for arrests in Cartagena, where our headquarters were attacked. We do not understand how the ex-legionnaire who shot photos of members of the Government was disconnected because the judges did not understand that it was worth the blame, ”added Iglesias.