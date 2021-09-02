Every morning, discover HR news on ‘Buenos das Pepe Radio’ from RRHHDigital

The HR comes to Pepe Radio from the hand of RRHHDigital. Every morning at 8:10 a.m. (with broadcasts the rest of the day), RRHHDigital informs you of HR news and the world of work through brief information pills that will be broadcast in the morning show of the station entitled ‘Hello. Grandpa Radio’.

HR, labor market, training, health and well-being, equality, diversity and inclusion, innovation, technology, compensation … we will talk about all of this every morning on ‘Buenos dias Pepe Radio’ so you can start the day informed of everything that happens in the world of work and business.

“Buenos das Pepe Radio” is the morning magazine of “Pepe Radio” with which the station “wakes you up” every morning with current news, the best music and, all this, through a relaxed style and humor. You can listen to it every morning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

About Pepe Radio

Pepe Radio is your town’s Popyrock. You will find all the musical news there: concerts, records, interviews … as well as the best current and past pop and rock music.

Click here to listen to Pepe Radio

You can also listen to ‘Buenos das Pepe Radio’ on Ivoox

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric