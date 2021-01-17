“Everyone put it on”

Nieves Cabo, 82 from Compostela, has become a pioneer of vaccination in Spain, having been the first to receive the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech in Galicia. Thus, the woman, who resides in the public center for the elderly Porta do Camiño, in Santiago de Compostela, has completed the vaccination against the coronavirus the coronavirus, after which she launched a message: “Do not stop to vaccinate, which is a wonderful thing. “

Nieves Cabo has already become on December 27, 2020, the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Galicia, a process that ended 21 days later. “I’m fine. I haven’t even felt it,” he said after the inoculation, while stating that “I hope it’s good.”

Meanwhile, Cabo, who confessed to being “afraid that this virus that has killed so many people will come”, also addressed skeptics and deniers of the vaccine: “I would tell everyone to carry it”. And after saying she was feeling “good”, the 82-year-old said she was “going to lunch”.

The Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) team visited the residence early in the morning of this Sunday to start this second phase which, over the next few weeks, plans to reach retirement homes throughout the Community. . At the same time, the administration of the first dose to healthcare professionals is progressing. According to the latest data available, Galicia has already administered around 50,000 units of vaccine.

For their part, from the public residence of Porta do Camiño, they expressed their feeling “very lucky” to have been able to complete the first vaccination. Its director, Vanesa Castro, explained that “after waiting so long for the vaccine, it is a privilege” that this center has been designated.

“From the moment they gave us the first doses, the moment we knew it and until later, people were very happy. They received it as a gift from kings. People are enjoying the moment hoping that it is for the best, that it makes us immune to everyone else and start living normal lives, ”he says.

Likewise, Vanesa Castro also wanted to address the skeptics and ask them to “let themselves be advised” by the experts, who “are for that”: “If there is a vaccine that we have been waiting for a long time, then everything is the world getting vaccinated less? “.