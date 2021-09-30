everything-begins-at-home

Furniture, windows, pictures. Nothing weird. Because of its aesthetics it looks like a normal house, but it is not: the environmental activist and actor Jon Kortajarena and the model Vanesa Lorenzo are in a passive house (or passivhaus ), a standard in the manufacture and renovation of homes that guarantees that the energy that is consumed is used to the maximum and the stain on the planet is minimized. A kind of reform that, although it costs a 15% more than a conventional one, pays for itself in 10 years and is a very effective way to exercise sustainability at home. But the possibilities are much broader: in the video that heads this article, Kortajarena and Lorenzo delve into what can be done, as a citizen and consumer, to live in greener houses.

How Kortajarena indicates, although we do not live in one of these sustainable homes, there are many daily formulas to refine our home habits. The problem is that we do not always know the negative or positive impact of our daily lives on the environment. Without going any further, leaving the refrigerator open for a long time implies the same CO₂ contamination as a Madrid-Córdoba high-speed route, according to an equivalence of the study Activismo en casa: 12 daily gestures to fight against climate change , prepared for Ikea and La Casa Encendida.

The ‘passive house’ does not let heat escape, it is practically hermetic, silent and uses the outside air to condition the environment

Pride of being an imperfect activist

But what does a home have to be considered passive? First of all, it is an example of energy efficiency: it does not let heat escape, it is practically hermetic, silent and uses the outside air to condition the environment. It is another tool to contribute to the change of life in homes, a path to which the industry also wants to contribute. This is how Mónica Chao, Ikea’s Director of Sustainability in Spain, explains: “Companies can contribute by offering sustainable products that consume the least number of resources. And promoting purchase decisions that do not have a negative impact on the planet. ”

The isolation of a passivhaus , of 10 centimeters thick, reminds Lorenzo of the Catalan farmhouses, traditional constructions that, with their wide walls, kept the heat well. The model, in her country house, with recycled wood fences and chickens that scamper, tries to filter the tap water, buys in bulk and uses organic products. Go back to before. Because, as the model remarks, it is better to be an imperfect activist than an immobilist.

Being an activist even without knowing it Ikea has a mission: for 2030, it wants to positively impact the consumption habits of one billion people. “In our country we have already inspired 29 millions to make more sustainable and healthy purchasing decisions,” says Mónica Chao, Ikea’s Director of Sustainability at Spain. To do this, the company works in multiple areas: from prolonging the life of its products to offering affordable and sustainable food or facilitating access to community ecological energy. In this global plan is part of #ActivistaSinSaberlo, a campaign that promotes day-to-day actions so that, whether we know it or not, we contribute to a better planet: among others, using dispensers in the taps, recycling, putting LED bulbs or buying and spending wisely . With these gestures, acceptable to anyone, we will live healthier and reduce our environmental footprint.