Excel monographic course for human resources

The monographic Excel course for human resources is face-to-face, is given in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia and lasts 30 hours.

Learn how to design and manage Excel formats in an eminently practical way as a support to Leadership and HR Management.

Methodology

The course is essentially practical. All sessions will be taught in the computer room. Participants, in addition to the Excel sheets they develop, will receive sample Excel sheets that they can use in their work. Throughout the course, many exercises and practical cases will be carried out.

Beneficiaries of the Excel monographic course for human resources

The monographic course is essential for:

* Human resources directors

* Directors and technicians in personnel administration

* Compensation and compensation managers and technicians

* Training managers and technicians

* Managers and technicians in organization

* Performance appraisal managers and technicians

* HR professionals and technicians wishing to enhance their performance by applying Excel to decision-making processes.

For the correct follow-up of the course, prior theoretical knowledge is required in the HR policies to which the tools will be applied.

It is essential to be an Excel user.

Monographic Excel Course for Human Resources Goals

Excel Monographic Course for Human Resources Syllabus

PRELIMINARY Questions:

* Conditional formulas (“if”, “add.if”, “count” …).

* Search formulas (“searchv”, filters).

* Protection of documents and masking of formulas.

Calculations related to SALARY REVIEWS:

* Dynamic tables which synthesize information.

* Graphics.

* Alarms.

Establishment of SALARY RANGES:

* Graphic design with ranges.

* Calculation of the Compa-ratio and the market index.

* Analysis of the degree of penetration.

Salary review linked to PERFORMANCE:

* Performance matrix.

* Automated calculation of salary review based on performance and internal equity.

Calculations related to TRAINING:

* Organization of information according to different criteria (trainer, course, subject …).

* Graphics.

* Respect for forced distributions and age pyramids.

Regression analysis on the COMPENSATION questions:

* Calculation of standard deviation.

* Application of the standard deviation to the analysis of wage discrimination by sex.

* Regression models based on salary and seniority.

Presentation of VARIABLE COMPENSATION results:

* Matrix with the regulation of objectives by zones.

* Template for goal setting.

* Regression model based on the achievement of objectives and level of performance.

Design of an HR dashboard:

* Analysis of available information and existing needs.

* Design of a table of indicators to facilitate decision-making.

* Different models of graphs and scalability analysis.

