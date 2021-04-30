Excel Online is now more collaborative than ever with its new functionality

Besides the Excel desktop, you should know that Microsoft has brought Excel to the web and it is improving at an incredible rate. It is free and gives us the main functions of the desktop application. Yesterday Microsoft announced the arrival of a feature called Show Changes. As the name suggests, this feature provides a way to check changes made to an Excel sheet while collaborating with other people.

Show changes, the new feature of Excel Online

The Show Changes feature will be very useful when we want to keep track of the changes that have occurred despite the complexity of the document. This functionality is not new, it has been present in the app for an infinite amount of time on PC and Mac, but this capability is now available on the web.

This allows users to share Excel workbooks and track changes among multiple users. So users can work on the same file. There was a time when the company hid the possibility of sharing, but now it even offers the possibility of working several people at the same time.

The View Changes feature is intended to improve remote collaboration on the web. This will allow us to see changes in values ​​and even massive changes in information. The information is displayed as a history of changes for sixty days. Allowing us to focus on a series of cells to check for changes in this section.

The information includes the author’s name, the location of the change, and the values ​​that were changed. To access these changes we need to go to the Review tab to access the View changes option later. First, this feature will reach Microsoft 365 subscribers on the web and later it will reach other users.