Executives, employees, young people, seniors … who lived worse during the pandemic?

According to the Oracle AI @ Work and Workplace Intelligence (AI @ Work 2.0) study, company executives have had a worse time during the pandemic than their employees. This is what the study they prepared indicates. According to the document, the health problems generated by COVID-19 have had an uneven impact on workers at the company. In this sense, managers are those who have suffered the most from the impact of the pandemic.

At work, it was carried out with more than 12,000 employees, managers, HR managers and executives in 11 countries. After doing the same thing, it was noticed that the executives had the most difficulty adjusting to the new situation. In contrast, young people suffered the most from attrition, while wage earners in India, China and the United States suffered the most mentally.

53% of executives have experienced mental health problems in their workplace. The percentage is higher than that of employees who have suffered, whose figure is 45%. According to the study, managers are those who have had the most difficulty adapting to the virtual lifestyle. In this sense, most of them, 85% mentioned remote working problems; 39% to collaboration with their teams; 35% said they had stress and anxiety issues and 34% said they had problems with lack of culture in the workplace.

Those most likely to experience difficulty are senior managers. 29% of them had problems learning to use new technologies associated with remote work for employees.

Despite this, 73% of senior executives believe that technology, like artificial intelligence, can help them strengthen their mental health. 23% of them, furthermore, see the benefits of AI in front of their employees, which has helped them mentally.

