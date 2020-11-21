Exetarra Natividad Jáuregui is arrested in Belgium, accused of the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Ramón Romeo in 1981

Former ETA member Natividad Jáuregui, requested by the Spanish authorities for the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Ramón Romeo in Bilbao in 1981, was arrested in the last hours in Ghent (Belgium), as Sortu reports. The Belgian Court of Cassation confirmed last Tuesday the sentence ordering the handing over to the Spanish authorities of former ETA member Natividad Jáuregui, who was requested by the Spanish courts for the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Ramón Romeo in Bilbao in 1981 .

The Belgian judicial authorities have “ten days” to execute the European detention and surrender order (OEDE) and coordinate with the Spanish authorities the issuance of Jáuregui. As Sortu indicated, Jáuregui was arrested this Friday in Ghent for which the Belgian courts “accepted the request of the Spanish National Court to extradite him after having refused to do so several times before”.

“Several reactionary sectors want this country to go back in time. The commitment of the Deep State is clear: they want to delay and maintain the specter of armed struggle, with the aim of perpetuating the situation suffered by political prisoners and Basque exiles, as well as clearly obstructing the path to the liberation of ‘Euskal Herria, “said the integrated training at EH Bildu, which influenced Jáuregui’s extradition request to be” proof “of this.

Likewise, Sortu denounced the “change of position” of the Belgian courts, and asked the Belgian state to “stop supporting this reactionary strategy”, and the Spanish government to “put an end to this dynamic”. “In order to be able to democratically resolve the Basque conflict, we must resolve the situation of political prisoners and Basque exiles, as well as all the consequences of the conflict. It is time to bring everyone home, not to fill the prisons”, said he declared. finalized.