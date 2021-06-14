Existence of aliens: do alien UFOs exist in the universe, do you know what experts say? The 5 best scientists in the world gave the answer

Melbourne

Speculation about the existence or non-existence of aliens has escalated in a report to be released later this month by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force. The report is expected on June 25. It is believed that through this document it will be possible to know in detail what the US government knows about UFOs.

Although the report has not yet been released to the public, the New York Times recently released documents that purported to be a snapshot of the findings outlined in the above report. It was prepared by unidentified officials who are familiar with the contents of the report. According to sources in The Times, the report provides no link or clear link between more than 120 UFO sightings over the past two decades and the possibility of aliens coming to Earth.

“No clear reason to consider evidence of dark alien objects”

If Times sources are to be believed, there is still no clear reason to consider the rarely visible object in the sky as evidence of aliens. So does this mean that aliens are nowhere in the universe? And if they are, can we ever find them? Or maybe they are so different from us that it is impossible to “find” them in any meaningful way? We interviewed five experts on this subject. Four in five experts said aliens exist.

Here are their detailed answers –

“It would be surprisingly difficult to find proof”

“I think the answer should definitely be yes. But the real question is: are aliens close enough to us to find them?

The space is incredibly large. Over the past few decades, we’ve learned that almost all of the stars in the universe have planets. It is estimated that there are 400 billion stars in our galaxy, the Milky Way. If each of them had five planets, we would have two trillion planets in our galaxy alone. And we know there are more galaxies in the universe than planets in the Milky Way. We believe that aliens exist, but I think it would be surprisingly difficult to find evidence of them. – Jonty Horner, professor (astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland

“Does this life look like bacteria or an extremely advanced civilization?” “

The answer is yes, but it is a bold statement. So, let’s be clear what we’re talking about. By extraterrestrials we mean any type of life that exists in a place other than our earth. At present, there is no broad consensus on the definition of “life”. It’s a very complex concept. But if we found something like bacteria anywhere other than Earth, I would classify it as alien life.

There are hundreds of billions of galaxies in the universe, each of which may consist of billions and billions of stars. Most of these stars each have at least one planet. These planetary systems are made up of a rich mixture of elements including all those considered essential to the origin of “life”. Therefore, it is hard to believe that the mixing of conditions necessary for the origin of “life” occurred only on Earth and not on the billions of other planets in the universe.

But it remains to be seen whether this life is like a bacteria, or an exciting “technologically advanced civilization” with which we can communicate. A major effort is underway to uncover extraterrestrial civilizations that use technologies similar to ours, such as powerful radio telescopes sending wavelength radio communications from distant planetary systems. And then, of course, it’s possible that our definition of “life” is too narrow and that aliens – wherever they are – are bound by somewhat different rules. – Steven Tinge, John Curtin Distinguished Professor (Radio Astronomy) Science), Curtin University

“Life on other planets can be very different from ours”

I think it’s only a matter of time before we find something that looks like biology elsewhere than on Earth. This is because we are increasingly looking for different potential areas of our solar system where life could be the conditions to flourish. For example, consider the oceans under the ice of Europe and Ganymede (two of Jupiter’s large moons): these are places with ideal temperatures, with access to water and minerals as well. We see things as related to the conditions of life on Earth, while life on other planets can certainly be very different from ours.

So I’m very excited to continue exploring Saturn’s Titan moon. Titan has a whole range of interesting molecules on its surface, as well as an active weather system to transport them – that too, within our solar system. And we know that there are other solar systems in our galaxy. Considering all of the above, it seems really certain that we will be able to find an active life somewhere. — Helen Maynard-Kesley, Senior Instrumentation Scientist, Australian Organization for Nuclear Science and Technology

“Aliens exist as extremists of life”

The answer is yes, but they probably don’t look like us. There are over 100 billion planets in our galaxy alone (about six billion are potentially Earth-like). Therefore, the possibility that life exists elsewhere has not been confirmed. However, when we hear the word “alien”, a human image usually comes to mind. But even on Earth, the most dominant life form is much older, younger, and more resilient. I am of course talking about microorganisms. They arise in places where there is no hope of life, such as in the mud around volcanic holes. So I would bet that alien life exists in the form of these “extremists”. – Rebecca Allen, Swinburne Space Office Project Coordinator, Swinburne University of Technology

“We may not be able to definitively answer this question”

The simple answer to this question is no. If we are using purely empirical data and assume that the question refers to any form of life outside of Earth that is not related to human activity, then the answer – as far as we know – should be no. . But, of course, our knowledge on this issue is limited; We haven’t searched every nook and cranny of the universe for signs of life, and we don’t even know what life might look like in another chemical system, as there is no agreed upon definition of it. carbon based life here on Earth. So, maybe, the more extended answer that we don’t know. In fact, we may not be able to definitively answer this question. But certainly, a lot of work is being done to detect it. Maybe one day we will know if there are interplanetary neighbors near us, or if in fact we are alone. – Martin van-Krenendonck, teacher and school principal, UNSW