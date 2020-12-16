Exoplanet like planet nine discovered with bizarre orbit: strange planet in orbit discovered

Scientists are looking for whether there is life on other planets or not, and in this episode they made a great discovery. In fact, scientists have found a planet (exoplanet) orbiting a star. However, the surprising thing is that this planet takes 15 thousand years to complete one turn. This is the first time that such a large orbit has been observed. It is believed that in our solar system there is a similar planet with a large orbit – Planet Nine and recent research has raised the possibility that there may be a similarity between the two. This may provide further information about our nearest exoplanet.

This planet revolving around two stars

The planet is called HD 106906 b. He was discovered in 2013 but there was no information about his class at the time. Therefore, this planet, you could not tell. The movement of the Hubble Telescope can be accurately detected. Its mass is 11 times greater than that of Jupiter. It encircles two stars HD 106906. These two stars are 15 million years old and complete each other in 100 days. This whole system is 336 light years away.

How to do HD 106906 b?

Scientists believe HD 106906 b looks like planet nine, possibly present in our solar system. University of California astronomer Maiji Nguyen says the HD 106906 b is as far from its stars as it looks in Planet Nine. This raises the question of how these planets formed and reached their current position? Its orbit is plotted on the basis of 14 years of data from Hubble.

How did this planet get here?

Apart from that, scientists have also learned that this planet rotates at an angle to the debris disc present on the side of the two stars. Nguyen compares it with our solar system and states that all the planets here are on the same plane. It also raises the question of how did it achieve the HD 106906b from this angle? He may have reached here from afar and due to the gravity of the stars began to orbit. The team also believes that the HD 106906 ba may have been made in this drive itself and then installed at this angle due to a passing star.

Planet Nine is made of puzzles

In fact, behind the orbit of Neptune (planet Varuna), strange objects are believed to arrive in their orbit, strangely adjacent to each other. It has not yet been detected. Research in July this year suggested it could be a giant planet or a black hole with a mass 10 times the size of grapefruit-shaped Earth. If its presence is confirmed, it will be the first planet to be discovered for two centuries.