Exoplanet weather: Scientists have discovered the weather of a planet like Jupiter located 1305 light years away, rain all night on one side, just gas on the other side – Hubble sends weather system proof in a Jupiter-sized exoplanet

Amsterdam

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has seen signs of the weather system on a hot planet the size of Jupiter. The temperature here is 2195 F. The SRON Netherlands Institute of Space Research and the University of Groninagan have studied the photos of WASP-31b. Part of it always faces its star equal to the sun and where it meets the other part, the temperature is 2192 degrees.

Experts have found chromium hydride in this twilight zone. Here, due to temperature and pressure, it remains in liquid and gaseous state. It stays like rain during the night and like gas during the day. The team says it’s important to understand the weather system on any planet because it shows whether it’s suitable for life or not.

Half-mass of Jupiter

WASP-31b is 1.5 times larger than Jupiter but has half its mass. It turns its star in 3.4 days. According to program manager Michail Min, part of the planet Jupiter, like WASP-31b, is always towards its star.

The planets orbiting a star (Exoplanet) are very far from Earth and the technology to go and search there has not yet been developed. However, they can be studied from a distance using telescopes and other instruments on land.

Cotton candy planet

The first astronomers discovered a planet equal to Jupiter but 10 times lighter than it. Its name is WASP-107b and is said to be the least dense of the exoplanets discovered to date. For this reason, it is also called Super-Puff and Cotton Candy Planet. Researchers believe that this may explain the process of the formation and growth of planets. The bigger question is how does such a light planet still live near the star?