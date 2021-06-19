Expensya and BBVA collaborate to facilitate the management of professional expenses

Expensya, a company specializing in the business expense automation market, announces its new integration with BBVA Pivot’s Commercial Cards solution, which simplifies the management of expenses incurred with business cards. The company, in full continental expansion, extends its collaboration with the European banking sector to offer a global solution to all its users.

Business cards are increasingly used in the professional field and have become an indispensable tool for financial management, especially in companies where many professional expenses are incurred. These cards make it possible, among other things, to set spending limits in accordance with company policy, better control and monitoring, avoid errors and attempted fraud and centralize all data.

The health context of 2020 has accelerated a trend already present in 2019: the increase in payments by credit card compared to cash. Last year 15% more card payments were made. A similar propensity is seen in online shopping, having increased by 7% compared to 2019.

“In the current context, strongly influenced by the coronavirus crisis, the way companies are managed spending is evolving and there is a growing demand for digital processes allowing a homogeneous overall management of company spending. The Commercial Cards solution enables BBVA to meet these needs and advance its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that put technology to work for businesses, ”said Sergio Ortega, Head of BBVA Pivot Commercial Cards.

Expensya shares this vision with BBVA, by offering a 100% digitalized professional expense management solution, suitable for all types of businesses. All data is centralized in a single platform, which makes it possible to consult and control each step of the process. From the application of the expenditure policy to the monitoring of payments and reimbursements when necessary. Managers and finance executives streamline their work of reviewing and validating employee expenses by having all data collected in one system.

Expensya and BBVA: a unique integration

BBVA is a financial group present in more than 15 countries which with BBVA Pivot offers a set of complete treasury solutions to support companies in their international activity. The CommercialCards solution gives businesses greater control over corporate card usage by integrating with leading business expense management solutions such as Expensya.

This alliance allows native integration between the two companies, to provide a common solution that integrates all the capabilities of BBVA corporate cards with the multiple possibilities that Expensya offers in managing corporate expenses.

A global experience, which is Expensya’s vision of what expense management should be, and as its CEO, Karim Jouini said: the banking sector to deliver a frictionless and unique experience. “

A secure payment solution

Thanks to this, it will be possible to monitor in detail the expenses incurred with the corporate business cards (Corporate and Business Cards). Each expense incurred with a BBVA bank card will be automatically reflected in the Expensya tool, speeding up reconciliation and avoiding manual data entry by employees. Digitization and automation are the keys to this alliance, allowing time savings for all departments, a clear view of paid expenses and full automation of bank reconciliation.

“With this solution, the use of BBVA commercial cards will benefit both employees, who will have a secure and universally accepted payment solution that avoids the use of their personal card, and companies, who will be able to effectively control how, when and how much. your employees spend, making it easier to manage expenses, ”explains Sergio Ortega, manager of BBVA Pivot Commercial Cards.

In combination with BBVA’s ‘commercial cards’, Expensya offers a seamless end-to-end experience, automated expense management, full process digitization, automated expense control and full integration with other ecosystem players. .

Expensya technology also makes it possible to issue SEPA-compliant transfer orders, thus facilitating the reimbursement of expenses. “Our proprietary ticket scanning technology allows us to automate employee reporting, making it easier for the supervisor to control. Export and integration with ERP and accounting programs facilitate the work of accountants and funders. Finally, the digitization of expenditure thanks to AEAT accreditation streamlines processes, strengthens document security and improves control. For all these reasons, Expensya is a fundamental tool for any business ”, says Maria Teresa Rendo, Sales Manager Spain.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric