explosion in Bordeaux: strong explosion again in France, 5 people injured, terrorist plot no? – Explosion in a residential building in central Bordeaux, France, alert to the police

Loud explosion in a building in Bordeaux in France, 5 people injured

The city of Bordeaux in France was rocked by a strong explosion today. Five people were reportedly injured in the blast, in which the condition of two people is believed to be critical. It is feared that the explosion was due to a leak in the building’s gas pipeline. However, police will only release an official statement about the cause of the explosion after a thorough investigation at the scene.

The risk of building collapses increases

In addition to the French police, emergency services were deployed on the scene. Police evacuated everyone from the explosion building. The building suffered significant damage from the explosion. The emergency department said the risk of the building collapsing from the explosion has increased, so now everyone will be allowed in after the repairs.

The glass in the surrounding windows is shattered by the explosion

According to local French media, the explosion was so strong that its echo was heard throughout the city of Bordeaux. In this explosion, the windows of neighboring stores were smashed. This can be measured by the power of this explosion.

