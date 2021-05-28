Explosive Gameplay and a Date for Ubisoft’s Exotic FPS – Old Sport Republic

After Far Cry 6 threw a lot of ink during the Ubisoft Forward on July 12, 2020 and revealed a start date that was not met due to COVID-19, Far Cry 6 is back with a live dedicated to it on May 28, 2021! And no surprise, besides revealing a long gameplay, the game is finally offering a real release date. Let’s start with the big news of the day, Far Cry 6 took advantage of this long gameplay sequence to reveal what we were all expecting: a release date! In fact, Ubisoft’s open world FPS, which is originally slated to be released in early 2021, will be available on PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia and even Amazon Luna land on October 7th, 2021. As a reminder, this little trip takes you to Yara, a place that is once again facing a crisis that can only be resolved in one and only one way by force. Fortunately, your hero or heroine (your choice), Dani Rojas, has just joined the resistance to shed blood while overthrowing the malevolent regime of Antón Castillo, a dictator incarnate. personally from Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad). Of course, Dani Rojas can use a varied arsenal, armored vehicles or even exceptional agility to achieve his goal. In order to triumph over the overwhelming power of Antón’s army, players must adopt the “resolver” mentality, an ingenious Yara-typical philosophy that consists of sowing chaos in the regime by all possible means. Thanks to the creativity of Juan Cortez, a true pro in this philosophy of ingenuity and improvisation, players have a vast arsenal of unexpected and customizable weapons and DIY tools at their disposal, from a motorcycle-powered sulfator to a backpack homing missile launcher. By redoubling their ingenuity and pushing the boundaries of the resolver mind, players as Dani will be able to take the power of a guerrilla army upon themselves. Ubisoft Not too fast! In fact, Ubisoft has also revealed a second video. The latter is available below and this time it focuses on Dani Rojas. Far Cry 6: Dani Rojas, the main protagonist, is revealed in detail You might also like: By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter