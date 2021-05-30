Exposed to a mistake made by top Chinese officials, patient Su was positive for the world’s first corona – Whidbey Daily News

The details came out in documents sent to the medical journal by a Chinese official. Based on these documents, the woman has been identified as 61-year-old ‘Patient Sue’, who lived near Labo in China where the corona virus has been claimed.

Beijing. Where the corona virus spread and how it occurred is still being investigated. But China has been accused of spreading corona from the beginning. There have been several reports in this regard, including claims that the corona virus was developed in a lab in China and spread deliberately.

However, China has always denied the allegations against it. But now, once again, there is news that is exposing China’s lies. Indeed, the name, address and details of the woman infected with the corona virus have been leaked. This mistake has been made by a Chinese official. The document shows that the woman contracted the corona three weeks before China expressed concern about the corona. The woman lived in Wuhan.

Not only that, the document also revealed that the woman lived near the same railway line from where the Corona virus is believed to be responsible for spreading in China. Although there have been claims in the past that the corona virus was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, China has denied all the allegations.