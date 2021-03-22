Extradition of Kishan Singh: Drugs leader Kishan Singh extradited to India from UK: UK drug trafficker extradited Kishan Singh to India

Strong points:

UK extradited notorious drug trafficker Kishan Singh to India

Kishan Singh, accused of leading an international gang of drug traffickers, has been extradited from Britain to India. He will face charges of illegally supplying narcotics to India. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday that the extradition case reflected a high level of cooperation between the two countries. Explain that this is the second case of extradition of an accused from Great Britain. Previously, cricketer Sanjeev Chawla was extradited from London in February last year.

Kishan Singh brought to Delhi

A 38-year-old British citizen of Rajasthan origin has been handed over to Indian authorities by the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit. It was airlifted from Heathrow Airport to New Delhi by an Air Force plane. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The CPS, representing Indian authorities in extradition cases in UK courts, said Kishan Singh was surrendered to India on March 21, 2021. The case reflects the high level of cooperation between UK and Indian authorities and the shared commitment to ensure that criminals cannot escape justice by fleeing abroad.

There is a charge of running a drug business in India

Kishan Singh is accused of sending drugs like mephedrone and ketamine to India in 2016-2017. He was arrested on an extradition warrant in London in August 2018. He had opposed his extradition to Tihar prison in Delhi for unfavorable conditions and for human rights reasons. He is likely to be detained in Tihar prison. District Judge John Jani ruled in May 2019 in favor of his extradition.

This is the second case of extradition of an accused from Great Britain to India. Previously, Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged cricket bookmaker, was extradited from London in February last year. India has also asked the UK to extradite former Kingfisher Airlines owner Vijay Mallya and diamond trader Nirav Modi in fraud and money laundering cases, but they have so far been extradited .

India cannot suspend extradited accused

Under the Extradition Treaty of India and Great Britain, India was added to the List of Part II countries under the Extradition Act 2003. This means that the Minister Cabinet has the power to order the extradition of a person. According to the provisions of the law, the minister examines whether the person whose extradition is requested cannot be sentenced to death. If he is likely to be sentenced to the death penalty in India, he cannot be extradited. Singh’s arrest two years ago is linked to the arrest of Commonwealth Games silver medalist Harpreet Singh and two other defendants in 2017.