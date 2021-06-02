Extradition of Mehul Choksi: hearing of Mehul Choksi extradition tribunal in Dominica

rosseau

The decision on the fate of businessman Mehul Choksi, who fled the country by cheating Indian banks, will come shortly. Choksi will be produced in a Dominica court. From there he was arrested on May 25. Dominica’s court will decide whether Choksi, who entered the country illegally, should be returned to India or returned to Antigua.

Opposition parties in Dominica are pushing for Choksi to be deported to Antigua, while Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne claims Choksi is still an Indian citizen. He says that a notice was sent by Antigua not to give his citizenship to Choksi, on which he had taken a stay. This Gaston argument may be of use to Indian agencies.

According to sources, the ED will also file a separate application with the Dominica court. It will contain the necessary arguments for his guilt and his extradition to India. A red corner notice has been issued against Choksi. According to sources, if the Dominica court allows it, the ED will tell the court that the person in his prison is a criminal, who has been running away since January 2018. Therefore, based on the Red Corner opinion, it should be immediately handed over to India.

Mehul Choksi in detention (Photo credits: Antigua Newsroom)