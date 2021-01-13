Extremadura limits mobility between municipalities and closes hotels and non-essential commerce in cities

Publication: Wednesday January 13, 2021 7:03 PM

La Junta de Extremadura announces new measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as the closure of hotels and restaurants, as well as non-essential commerce, in all cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, regardless of its incidence, as well that the restriction of inter-municipal mobility throughout the region.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, José María Vergeles, in an appearance in which he also clarified that the ICUs are at 24.6% of their capacity.

As indicated, the closure of the reception and retail activity< qui n'est pas essentielle >> will be applied >> in each of the towns of the Autonomous Community of Extremadura with more than 5,000 inhabitants, regardless of its cumulative impact. ”Thus, the measure will concern 647,488 Extremadurians, or 64.3% of the population of the region.

Likewise, and with the aim of reducing mobility, “in each of the towns of” Extremadura “, the exit and entry of people will be limited and municipal areas will be confined”.

In this sense, Vergeles admitted that “there will be no permanent checks at each entry and exit of towns”, but warned that citizens who leave their municipality without just cause “may be penalized”.

Both measures, as specified, will enter into force at midnight and will be reviewed on Wednesday January 20, when they will decline unless the Council adopts another decision.

The aggravated alert level 3 is extended

On the other hand, Vergeles explained that the “level 3 aggravated alert” is extended throughout the community for the next 28 days, with which the curfew remains at 10 p.m.

At this alert level, the capacity of commercial premises remains limited to 30% and, in the hotel industry, to 40% indoors and 50% outdoors, with a maximum of four people per table. Hotels and rural accommodation maintain a maximum occupancy of 35%.