EY, among the ten best companies to work for in Spain for the tenth consecutive year

EY has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute among the ten best companies to work for in Spain. The Firm received yesterday, during a virtual gala and for the tenth consecutive year, the Top Employers Espaa seal, which rewards the best employers at national level, granting certification to the most remarkable organizations for their practices in the field of people management.

To give this recognition, Top Employers Institute analyzes best practices in human resources, encompassed in 20 specific themes that include key aspects of managing professionals such as: strategy and talent attraction, diversity, inclusion, learning and development or cultural change management, among others.

This qualification rewards EY’s efforts and improvements in this field which, in ninth position, was ranked as the only professional services firm in the “top 10” of this certification. This year, in addition, Top Employers highlighted companies that have been able to adapt to the environment of transformation and uncertainty accelerated by COVID-19. In 2020, EY launched the Strategic Plan for Talent Management and Internal Communication to deal with the pandemic, which enabled the Firm to adopt a rapid response guaranteeing the health and safety of its employees without suspending its daily operations. . In fact, EY was the first large company in Spain to take the decision, on March 5, 2020, to send all of its professionals to Madrid to work from home, in a smart work format, after detecting the first positive case of coronavirus. in their offices. , a measure that was extended to the rest of the offices in a few days and involved 4,700 professionals across the country.

For Jos Luis Eisco, partner and director of human resources at EY, “this badge recognizes the effort that our firm makes to be close to professionals in such complex moments, giving priority to their health and that of those close to them. In this intelligent working environment, we have implemented new measures aimed at giving priority to the well-being of our professionals, adapting to the constant changes brought to us by daily reality and which lead us to firmly commit ourselves to the learning and adaptability. Under the name of #EYFamily, we have created a community of which we are proud and which is now recognized by Top Employers ”.

