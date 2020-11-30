EY, main sponsor of the 4th Congress of Remuneration and Remuneration

The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

One more year, professional services company EY has decided to bet on the Compensation and Compensation Congress and will be the main sponsor of the event. It will discuss the latest trends in workers’ compensation and flexible compensation: employee claims, the evolution of the way of offering services, the digitization of compensation in companies, the concern for the physical, emotion and well-being. financial…

The event will take place, precisely, at the Azca Tower in Madrid (EY headquarters) next Tuesday, December 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and will have a hybrid format, with a pre-special part in the aforementioned space located nearby. Paseo de la Castellana, where various round tables, presentations and debates will take place between leading experts in the HR sector and specialists in the field of compensation. The congress will have a virtual part, with its streaming broadcast.

On behalf of EY, we will have the presence as speakers of Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services, José Luis Risco, Director of Human Resources of the company and Olga Cecilia, Partner of EY.

The 4th Congress on Remuneration and Remuneration will take place next Tuesday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., in hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the Azca tower in Madrid and a virtual part, in streaming. In this document, the latest trends in labor compensation and flexible compensation will be discussed.

The congress will bring together experts from the HR sector and specialists in the field of compensation from companies such as EY, Aon, Seur, BMW, Casino Gran Madrid, Arvato Bertelsmann, Orange, Cobee, Personio, Acciona, Ibercaja or Repsol.

EY and Aon are the main sponsors of the congress, which also benefits from the support of Cobee, Devengo, Personio and Click & Gift. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is participating as a technological sponsor of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources as an institutional sponsor.

