eye of fire in the gulf of mexico: video: water in the gulf of mexico

Mexico

Suddenly fierce flames began to rise in the sea near the Latin American country of Mexico. An oil pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico is said to have leaked, causing a fire. An oil rig from which oil is extracted is located near the place. Due to the pipeline fire, huge flames of fire began to rise inside the water. Seeing his scary viral video on social media, people call him “Eye of Fire”.

According to local media, this fire incident took place under the sea near the Yucatan Peninsula. Seeing this fierce fire, it is as if molten lava is coming out of the interior of the sea. This is why people also call it the “eye of fire”. According to media reports, this fire incident took place inside an underwater pipeline. This pipeline connects to an oil platform from which the oil is extracted.

Video has gone viral on social media

This project is that of the Mexican state oil company Pemex, which is the most important to it. Meanwhile, after working hard for about 5 hours, this terrible fire was brought under control. Even before that, there were horrific industrial accidents in many Pemex projects. The company said no one was injured in the latest incident. Nitrogen was used to extinguish the fire.

The oil spill incident occurred just 150 meters from the drilling platform. The Ku Malub Jaap Oil Project is Pemex Company’s largest producer. Every day, 7 lakh barrels of oil are extracted from here. This represents about 40 percent of Pemex Company’s total oil production. The video of this fire incident is so gruesome that it has been viewed over 40 lakh crore times so far.