F-15EX: US donates nuclear fighter, may wreak havoc on China, Pakistan

After their FA-18 Super Hornet, the United States will now offer F-15EX (F-15EX) fighter jets in India. Boeing Defense has also given the US Department of Defense its green signal on this matter. If this nuclear-capable fighter jet is included in the Indian Air Force, then the problems of China and Pakistan may get worse. There are also reports that the Indian Air Force, which has long sought the perfect fighter plane, may approve this deal with the United States. This plane is so deadly that even the US Air Force has ordered it.

The F-15EX can beat any fighter jet

The F-15EX fighter plane is the updated version of the United States’ F-15E Strike Eagle. Which was prepared by Boeing Defense Space and Security in conjunction with aerospace company McDonnell Douglas on December 11, 1986, 34 years ago. About two years later, the first aircraft of the F-15E entered service on September 30, 1989 with the US Air Force. There is no cut-off of this fighter plane in the event of an air-to-air blow. Due to its aerodynamic design, it is considered the best of the multirole aircraft lineup.

Different variants of F-15 are in the air force of these countries included

Different variants of the F-15 are in the air force of many countries. There are 210 F-15ES fighter jets deployed in the US Air Force. As of January 2014, the Israeli Air Force consists of 25 F-15I fighter jets. Apart from this, F-15K 59 planes are also deployed to the South Korean Air Force from 2019. The Qatar Air Force has also ordered 36 F-16Qs. The Saudi Air Force has also deployed 70 F-15S Eagle aircraft since 2014, while 84 F-15As have orders pending. The Singapore Air Force also includes 70 F-15SG fighter jets.

The F-15 chased 100 enemy planes

Boeing says the F-15 fighter jet has so far targeted more than 100 enemy planes in several wars. However, so far during the war no F-15s have fallen victim to enemy air forces. The US Air Force says the F-15EX fighter jet is different in all respects from its old version. The F-15EX takes a heavy toll on enemy aircraft due to the new fly-by-wire flight control, a new electronic warfare system, and advanced cockpit systems.

How the F-35 EX looks like the F-35

The United States actually produced the F-15 stealth fighter aircraft. When the cost of this plane increased dramatically, the US Department of Defense became concerned. The United States needed a large number of fighter jets, but due to budget constraints it could not purchase the F-35 in large numbers. The F-15EX was therefore developed from its old model. In which many features were also included with the F-35.

What is the difference between F-15EX and Rafael and Sukhoi

The F-15 EX is much larger than the Rafale in terms of weight and texture. The maximum weight of the F-15EX is around 36 tons, which is roughly equivalent to the Su-30MKI. The Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter plane is considered the backbone of the Indian Air Force. Boeing claims the F-15EX can fly with weapons and fuel weighing over 13 tonnes, while the Rafale has a capacity of 9.5 tonnes. Boeing also claims that an F-15 EX can carry 22 air-to-air missiles, the tallest of any fighter ever built.

F-15EX fighter jet is extremely deadly

The F-15EX is considered a multirole combat aircraft. The aircraft is capable of flying with a bomb weighing 13,607 kg. It consists of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. This aircraft is capable of flying in all seasons.