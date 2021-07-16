F-22 raptor India: US Air Force sends Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor to the Pacific: US Air Force deploys Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter to Guam naval base

Washington

The United States has deployed an army of F-22 fighters to Naval Base Guam amid rising tensions in the Pacific Ocean. The sudden deployment of more than 25 F-22 fighter jets also heightened concerns from China and Russia. Analysts believe this deployment was done to send a clear message to China. Late last year, the Chinese military released a propaganda video of the attack on Guam. In which the Chinese H-6 strategic bomber was seen to drop atomic bombs on Guam.

According to a CNN report, the Hawaii-based US Air Force’s Pacific Air Force reported that approximately 25 Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor fighters were dispatched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska to Guam. . These fighters will take part in Operation Pacific Iron 2021, being conducted in Guam and the Tinian Islands this month, said Pacific Air Force Commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach that we have never deployed so many Raptors in the Pacific Air Force area of ​​operations.

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth generation fighter aircraft. It is also one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. The F-22 Raptor is manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin. The F-22 was inducted into the US Air Force on December 15, 2005, 16 years ago today. The United States has so far manufactured 195 units of the F-22, of which 8 planes have been kept for testing. The remaining 187 F-22 Raptors are operational in the US Air Force. This plane is equipped with such dangerous technology that America has not sold it to any other country.

Defense analyst Carl Schuster, who is currently director of operations at the Joint Intelligence Center of US Pacific Command, told CNN that the deployment of large numbers of F-22s for the exercise sent an urgent message to the China. At present, the tension between the United States and China is at its height over the issue of Taiwan and the South China Sea. A typical F-22 deployment involves six to 12 planes, he said. He also said the US Air Force is demonstrating that it can deploy fifth-generation aircraft to its theater command in less time than China.

Schuster said the Chinese Air Force has around 20 to 24 operational fifth-generation fighters. However, he quickly improves his abilities. China is named after the fifth-generation J-20 fighter jet. Many defense experts still doubt the characteristics of this aircraft. China claims that its J-20 fighter jets are equipped with stealth technology, while its construction is similar to that of any generation 4.5 fighter jet.

These days America is preparing to manufacture the sixth generation fighter jet. The US Air Force has made a big reveal on the centerpiece of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) system. This fighter plane will be able to hit any part of the world after flying in one go. Not only that, the enemy will not be able to escape even in the air because of his blows. This aircraft will replace the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor of the US Air Force.