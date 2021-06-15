face to face from galwan: Galwan Vally Clash the Chinese army crossed the border see the proof video: the Chinese army of Galwan crossed the border see the proof video

Today, a year has passed since the violent military clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley. Tributes are paid to Indian soldiers who were martyred during this violence across the country. China has too reluctantly accepted the truth about its soldiers killed in the violence in February this year. Around this time, China released several videos accusing the Indian military of attacking and provoking it. However, the truth is that China has been entangled in its own claim through these videos. After analyzing the video using satellite imagery and Google Earth, a strategic expert keeping an eye on China had indicated that this skirmish site between India and China is about 50 meters from the LAC on the side. Indian. After which it is confirmed that China attacked Indian soldiers after forcibly entering Indian territory.

China attacked on entering Indian border

Nathan Russer, an expert on China and researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, claimed that the geolocator showed the site of the clash to be about 50 meters inside the Indian border. One can see footage of Indian forces marching south of the valley before reaching a cliff and crossing the river. I believe the stone is on the spot surrounded by greenery on the Indian border. In such a situation, the claim seems valid that the Chinese army entered Indian territory and attacked.

Video: When soldiers from India and China clashed with sticks

Watch Galvan’s video, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed with sticks

Indian Army gave Galwan a dignified response

The Indian army gave a suitable response to the Chinese soldiers in Galwan. This is the reason why the Chinese army had to suffer heavy losses here. Many senior Indian military officials also admitted that there were at least 50 Chinese casualties in this Idap. The Russian state news agency Tas wrote a few days ago that 45 Chinese soldiers had died in Galvan. However, until yesterday, China was afraid to admit that its soldiers were killed in this attack.

Why China has revealed the deaths of soldiers in Galvan

Indeed, China has been surrounded on all sides since the start of tensions in Ladakh. Heavy retaliation from India had already shattered the morale of PLA soldiers. Meanwhile, China faced much criticism in its own country for withdrawing troops from Lake Pangong. The remaining effort was completed by the Russian news agency Tass. People have more confidence in the news from Taas because after the violent clash in Galvan, the first talks between India and China took place at the political level even at the request of Russia.