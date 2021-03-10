Facebook relaunches its application for Windows 10

It’s been a little over a year since Facebook removed its app from the Microsoft Store. What were the reasons? We can probably summarize them in two: the inexorable advance of the web and the low number of downloads of the application. Today, Facebook is returning to the Windows 10 Microsoft Store as a beta and doing it as expected: as a web app. This was reported via his Aggiornamenti Lumia Twitter account.

Facebook kicks off the reign of web apps in Windows 10

Microsoft is clear with Windows 10X: the future is on the web. The new Microsoft operating system will be based on the use of the new Microsoft Edge and web applications. The web has evolved in leaps and bounds in recent years, and today it is capable of doing things that only native applications could dream of not too long ago.

For developers, this is a godsend. Why keep 3-4 native apps when you can keep a cross-platform web app with all the features you need? Facebook has gone this route with Instagram and it looks like it will do the same with Facebook, which is now available in beta in the Microsoft Store.

Facebook (Beta) is a PWA (Progressive Web Application) that uses Edge WebView2. You will notice that this app is, in essence, Facebook’s website. This is the magic of PWAs, delivering the web experience in the form of an app so that we can manage it in a separate window, with its own icon in the taskbar and be able to uninstall it individually.

Additionally, developers can add Windows 10 integrations to their web apps, either with the notification system, with the light / dark theme, or with the share menu. At the moment, this Facebook application (Beta) does not seem to offer any additions to the social network site but it is to be expected that they will work on some integration.

Developer: Facebook Inc

Price: free