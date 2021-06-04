Facebook suspends Donald Trump for two years – ScoopCube

Basically, Facebook announced on Friday that it would suspend Donald Trump for two years and that politicians would now be punished like other users if they violated the rules of the social network

The former US president will not be able to return until the “risks to public safety have disappeared,” said the platform, which had temporarily excluded him on January 7 for encouraging his supporters during the attack on the Capitol , an unprecedented decision.