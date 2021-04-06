fact check rainbow on mars: the truth behind the rainbow photo of mars: the truth of the rainbow image on mars

Washington

The Perseverance Rover of the US space agency NASA sends images from the surface of Mars. A photo recently surfaced and was taken after the Rover separated from the Ingenuity helicopter. Seeing this image, many people, especially on social media, felt that a rainbow appeared in it. However, it doesn’t rain on Mars, so how does the rainbow form?

What is that?

In a Forbes report, Marshall Sheppard was associated with NASA’s Mars program and cited Lockheed Martin Commercial Civil Space’s chief advanced programs technologist Lisa May as saying that there is no rain on Mars but that there is snow on the poles. The upper atmosphere of Mars is made up of clouds of vapor and water ice. At the same time, Dave Lavari from NASA Headquarters told Marshall: “It’s not a rainbow. It is the reflection inside the camera lens.

How did it happen?

He said that just like any other lens flare camera system, the same has happened here. They reported that the rover was north of the helicopter. So when this photo was taken, according to the time of March, at two o’clock in the afternoon, the camera would be facing south. In such a situation, it is normal to have such lights in the camera. Lavari is the Program Director for Solar Systems Exploration.

Photo shared by NASA JPL