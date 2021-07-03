LETTER SIZE

Failing to listen to IT teams causes 55% of businesses to waste technology

03 July 2021



A prolonged disconnect between IT teams and the wider business is preventing companies from adopting new technologies and compromising their long-term response to the pandemic, Insight research1 has found. Despite the importance of IT to achieving organizations’ strategic goals, nearly three-quarters (72%) treat IT as a commodity rather than a business tool, and only 22% give IT a seat on the board administration. This has direct consequences for companies: 55% of companies do not benefit from new technologies because they do not listen to the IT department.

The health emergency highlighted this disconnection. 83% of senior IT decision-makers believe that the way people work has been constantly transformed. However, among businesses in general, at least 61% of businesses are reluctant to invest in projects that could improve the employee experience or optimize the business because they believe things will eventually return to “normal” before COVID. -19. If this question is not addressed, there is a real risk that companies invest in projects without believing in their objectives, that they do not understand the impact of new ways of working on employees, or that they their strategies on wrong assumptions. As a result, they will almost certainly see wasted investments, projects fail, and competitors profit.

“The pandemic has caused permanent changes in the way many of us live and work. We are not going to see a return to the status quo and it is absolutely imperative that companies adapt, ”said Emma de Sousa, President of Insight EMEA. “There is already a great risk associated with investing in the wrong place, but investing in the wrong place right now could prove more damaging than ever, leaving the company unequipped for new ways of working and doing business. The gap between IT teams and the entire enterprise needs to be urgently bridged: Organizations need to engage with IT on a more strategic basis and measure it against business goals. “

Other research results determine that:

IT teams must measure the business impact: 81% of CIOs are free to invest in the skills they need, and 82% are committed to supporting business projects. However, 59% is not measured based on business KPIs. Skills gaps need to be addressed for new ways of working to be successful: 57% of companies say they need to invest more in the skills and technology needed to support a remote workforce, and 60% need to invest more in the skills and technology needed to optimize the business. The disconnection between IT and business endangers projects: 67% of companies work on projects aimed at improving the employee experience and 55% on business optimization projects. However, the company-wide belief that things will get back to “normal” means that many of these projects do not have full company support and are therefore more likely to fail. The Cost of Not Involving IT – Not engaging and listening to IT, coupled with the obvious disconnect between IT and the business as a whole, almost certainly contributed to 4 business expenses. , 19 million euros from 2018-2020, allocated to items that did not provide the expected benefits or failed.

“The way IT is viewed and used in business needs to change dramatically,” adds de Sousa. “Having IT within reach of the board is just not enough – it should have a seat on the board itself. Without it, businesses risk being left behind at a time when digital technology is driving change across industries. IT must be at the forefront, driving organizational change and taking direct responsibility for it. While businesses are giving IT a voice on the board to drive strategy, letting IT use that voice to support innovation, consulting with IT on approaches that will best meet business goals. company and by hoping that the IT department will develop its performance indicators, companies will be positioned to meet the challenges of 2021 and beyond. “

