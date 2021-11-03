'fairy-oak',-the-youth-saga-that-the-pandemic-has-brought-back-to-the-acclaim-of-its-readers

Ten years after it was published in Spain Goodbye Fairy Oak, that dismissed a fantastic saga that many readers now in the Twenty fondly recall, a pandemic has brought back the adventures of the twins Vanilla and Periwinkle Periwinkle, witches of light and darkness, respectively. “In these days of confinement at home, returning to the world of Fairy Oak is the only thing that saves me, what memories.” Messages like this, received on her Instagram when Italy was confined by the coronavirus, in March 2020, encouraged Elisabetta Gnone (Genoa, 56 years) to resume that series and write The lost story (Duomo), newcomer to Spanish bookstores. The author has known both the bestseller and the critical success in a literature, for children and young people, which she believes must be “more open and gender-fluid” for readers who do not find references to identify with. But at the same time, he denies criticism of characters like Disney princesses, who were “daughters of their time”: “Between princess and dragon, most girls will want to dress up as princesses, and that’s fine, they are creating their femininity . I do not think that today’s girls are all warriors, or that if they are not astrophysicists they are failures. ”

Translated to 23 languages ​​and with four million copies sold, Gnone finds it difficult to repeat the phenomenon of the first saga, consisting of seven books, which began to be published in Spain 15 years ago. “There were fewer mobiles, social networks. Also less literature young female , which was the target audience. It was the right moment ”, he analyzes. Now, consider that the literature is more fragmented, there is a lot of variety. And on the other hand, although children and adolescents continue to be the ones who read the most, “it is increasingly difficult to get their attention”. But not only with books. The teachers also say it. Attention and concentration is fading, they get distracted, they don’t understand what they read ”. Despite this, the author is not tempted to adapt her writing to these times. “Very fast, artificial stories are written, with characters that are not well constructed,” he says. “Books have to be written well, and history takes time. I’m from the 19th century ”, he jokes.

A journalist by training, Gnone only worked for a few months in an agency before arriving at Disney Italia, “a great school”, where he directed some publications and met his first great success, in 2001 , as co-creator of the WITCH comics, starring five girls with magical powers but at the same time normal adolescent problems. In 2005, he published in his native country the first book of Fairy Oak, The twins’ secret, which was followed by six more before the farewell to the saga, which has now been proven to be a see you later. “I really wanted it to be the end, not to lengthen something that was born as a trilogy,” he says.

However, during the strict confinement of the first months of the pandemic , Gnone, who lives in the countryside in Monferrato (Piedmont), realized the “consolation of contact with nature”. And Fairy Oak “is a metaphor for nature.” “I needed to return, but with distance, not with the same voice, but with a mature voice,” he says in a conversation via Zoom from his home, in which he transmits, despite the distance, vitality and sympathy. Unlike the first saga, which Duomo will reissue in Spain from November, in The Lost Story the narration is not the responsibility of the fairy nanny of the twins, but of themselves, and their grandmothers, a kind of homage also to “ the elderly, who suffered the most ”from the covid. Meanwhile, in Italy the next book set in this enchanted world is about to be published, Il Destino di una Fata (“The Fate of a Fairy”), where the voice is given by Gnone herself, who promises to reveal secrets and curiosities.

The Italian writer Elisabetta Gnone.

The author assures that she does not know if after of this book there will be a tenth of Fairy Oak. He acknowledges that over the years, he feels “the need to write for an adult audience”, of an age closer to the hers. It is one of his ideas, although he admits that it is difficult to find the subject, and more so with the enormous number of books that are published. Meanwhile, she has two projects underway for preschool children, and a fourth book in her most recent series, Olga de papel, a fable about fragility and acceptance. which has gotten rave reviews. For Gnone, writing for children and adolescents requires “great generosity.” “You have to give everything you can. The younger the readers, the more quality you have to give them. You have to get really excited when you write, if not, it’s just ink on paper. Get excited if the character gets excited, cry if he cries, laugh if he laughs. At the end of the day, you end up tired ”, she says.

A pending account for the author is to create more diverse characters for readers who are still forming their personality and are looking for references with those to identify. “I remember one year at the fantasy Celsius festival [que se celebra en Avilés] a couple of girls approached me with tears in their eyes to ask me if the friendship in Fairy Oak could be interpreted as love. I was shocked and felt guilty. Literature is lacking for people who still do not have a clear identity, a more open literature, gender fluid. The authors are late, the boys and girls have gone faster than us and we have to put the batteries ”, he assures.

Creator, above all, of female protagonists, Gnone qualifies as“ absolutely crazy ”Criticism of characters like Disney princesses as references for girls. “Each era has its stories and characters. Cinderella, Snow White, they were daughters of their time, they made sense then, ”she explains. For the writer, girls “still want to feel beautiful, accepted, and it seems necessary to talk about beauty, love, different types of love.” “What the readers of Fairy Oak ask me the most is if Jim and Vanilla end up getting married. Not if nature will be saved or anything like that, but if the love of the characters is realized ”, he assures. “When a man kisses you by surprise, sometimes we want it, it is not always an affront against our freedom and independence, aggression is something else. I think sometimes criticism is exaggerated, you have to keep your balance ”, he opines.

Gnone claims the importance of adults ―parents, grandparents, older siblings― read to the little ones. “For a child, that an adult is interested in him and shares that time is a unique and memorable moment.” She admits that as a child she read little – “my mother went crazy” -, she was only attracted to the comic strips from newspapers and magazines, such as Linus. ” To parents who come desperate to ask what to do to get their children to read, because they only read comics, I say that an author’s comic is a good start. And do not insist. If you force them to read, they will never like it, ”he says.