Fake viral photo of Afghan envoy’s daughter: after Afghan ambassador’s daughter was kidnapped, father had to show disgusting act

Now even foreign diplomats are not safe in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan”, the daughter of Afghan Ambassador Silsila, has been kidnapped from a market in Islamabad.

Even foreign diplomats are no longer safe in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan”. Silsila, daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped in a crowded market in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Silsila was treated inhumanely for about 5 hours. Even their bones were broken. Even after this horrific incident, the cycle of shameful antics continued. A fake bloodstained photo of Silsila Alikhil has gone viral on social media. After that, the helpless father had to post the real photo of his daughter.

Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil tweeted that my daughter was kidnapped in Islamabad on Friday. The kidnappers were beaten very brutally but by Allah’s mercy my daughter was saved. She feels good now. Officials from both countries are investigating this inhumane attack on Silsila. He said a lot of people were making a fake photo of my daughter viral on social media.

Fake photo of Pakistani tik tok star Gul Chahat

Najibullah said this viral image on social media is fake. I don’t know this woman. Now I am forced to post my daughter’s photo. The photo posted by the Afghan ambassador is completely different from the viral photo on social media. The fake viral image on social media is said to be that of Pakistani Tik Tok star Gul Chahat. Gul Chahat’s bloodstained photo has gone viral on social media as the Afghan ambassador’s daughter.

According to Pakistani media, Silsila was severely tortured. There are signs of beatings on the head, tied with ropes to the wrists and feet. After about 5 hours, Silsila’s hands and feet were tied and she was thrown onto a road in Islamabad. A tissue paper and a 50 Rs bill were attached to his dupatta. He said: “The next Communist number is yours.”

Afghan foreign ministry summons Pakistani ambassador

It is said that Silsila Alikhil went shopping in the Blue Quarter of Islamabad. She wanted to buy a present for her younger brother. After this appalling incident came to light, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador and lodged a complaint. The Taliban are believed to be behind this attack but this has not yet been confirmed. These days, the Taliban are carrying out horrific attacks in Afghanistan and targeting government officials and military commanders.