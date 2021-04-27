Falcon 9 rocket space debris: Falcon 9 rocket with four astronauts on board narrowly misses space debris: SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket avoided hitting space debris on its way to the International Space Station

Washington

SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station narrowly escaped the debris. If space debris had hit this rocket, it could have caused hardship to the lives of four passengers on board. However, US Space Command spokesman Lt. Col. Erin Dick claimed that the warning sent by the Falcon-9 rocket against the wreckage was incorrect. He said there was no such object, which might hit the capsule.

Warning given 7 hours after the flight

The Falcon-9 rocket alert came about seven hours after four astronauts aboard the SpaceX crew’s dragon mission flew from Cape Canaveral. Mission control informed the system that an unknown object was in the way of the rocket. After which SpaceX’s Sarah Giles told the astronauts that we had identified a possible fragment a short distance from the crew’s dragon capsule. For this you must all immediately put on your spacesuit and sit securely in the seat.

Astronauts were advised to wear space suits

After receiving the alert message, the astronauts immediately sat down in their seats, dressed in a spacesuit. This alert was reported 20 minutes before the possible collision. They were told that the collision could reduce the air pressure inside the capsule. European Space Agency Crew 2 astronaut Thomas Peskett confirmed the message to Sarah Giles and confirmed his own preparations.

NASA captured the entire event live

US space agency NASA captured the event in its livestream. In which an object appears at a distance during the second stage of SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. This unknown object was initially considered a threat to SpaceX astronauts, but NASA later reported that this space debris had moved 48 km away from the rocket in a short time.

The capsule landed in the Indian Ocean

The SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. After which the capsule itself landed at a distance of 418 km from the designated outpost in the Indian Ocean. There has been no response from SpaceX regarding this report.