Fall Guys, Mediatonic’s success on Xbox this summer

Last year there were some unexpected hit titles, as always. One of them is Fall Guys, a title that might be considered even familiar developed by Mediatonic and distributed by Devolver Digital. Rumor has it that the main stumbling block to its launch on Nintendo and Xbox was an exclusive deal from Sony. This agreement seems to be coming to an end soon.

This summer, get ready to enjoy the Fall Guys races

Yesterday, the release of Fall Guys for Nintendo Switch was announced next summer. Coincidentally, today with a simple tweet it was confirmed that the popular game will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S this summer.

The launch dates coincide, and for the folks at Mediatonic, that will serve to boost their user numbers. After a very promising start, the number of users has decreased slightly and the ability to play on Switch and Xbox will surely improve them.

You dropped that 👑

Fall Guys will land on Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One this summer. pic.twitter.com/LuAIJyDTY3

– Xbox Spain (@Xbox_Spain) February 18, 2021

One of the promises from the people at Mediatonic was to offer cross play. At the moment, we haven’t seen any news regarding cross-play, which will increase the number of players. We’ll see if the developers make any of the user community’s dreams come true.

In the meantime, we will have to wait a few more months to enjoy this Mediatonic game. Fall Guys will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox almost simultaneously. Good news for both platforms to have this fun game.

The reality is, it seemed like an entertaining game in previous trailers, but everyone was amazed at how suddenly successful it was last summer. Since then, they have improved the game by adding characters and new cards to keep the community loyal. We will see at what price and with what news will arrive this summer on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The communities will surely have surprises awaiting us.