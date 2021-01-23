Famous TV presenter Larry King dies at 87, Putin also cries – Famous TV presenter Larry King dies

Los Angeles

Famous TV presenter Larry King, who has interviewed prominent politicians and movie stars around the world, died on Saturday. He was 87 years old. King-co-founded “ Ora Media ” studio and network tweeted that King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Larry took over 50,000 interviews

King’s cause of death was not clarified, but Cian had previously reported that he was hospitalized after being struck by Kovid-19. King has taken 50,000 interviews in his career. In 1995, he chaired the Middle East Peace Conference with PLO President Yasir Arafat, Jordanian King Hussein and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Robin.

I interviewed these famous people

He has also interviewed celebrities such as the Dalai Lama, Elizabeth Taylor, Mikhail Gorbachev, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Lady Gaga throughout his career. Russian President Vladimir Putin also mourned the death of Larry King.