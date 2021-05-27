Far Cry 6: New information on Friday!

Far Cry 6 Game News: New Info Friday! Posted on 05/26/2021 at 6:53 PM Postponed, Far Cry 6 has been very discreet since it was announced last July. The silence surrounding the game will soon be broken as Ubisoft announces a special release that will take place very soon. The publisher gave us an appointment this Friday, May 28th at 6.30pm on Twitch and Youtube to anticipate the Ubisoft Forward, which will take place during E3. The details of the presentation and its duration have not been disclosed, but we do know we are entitled to the first gameplay images from Far Cry 6, which are now on Xbox Series X | for the end of the year S, Xbox One and PlayStation 5 are planned, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and on PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. As a reminder, Far Cry 6 is a fps that invites players to Yara, a country going through a revolution. President Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, has promised to “return his former glory to his country” by preparing his son Diego for his successor. The players, in turn, will play Dani Rojas, a former soldier who decided to join the resistance in order to overthrow the dictator and his family.

