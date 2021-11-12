farmers-of-la-palma:-to-work-the-land,-by-the-sea

Many palm trees have heard stories about the days when, between points of the island itself, it was common to navigate. They are stories that have passed from grandparents to grandchildren and from parents to children. “A very repeated one is that of women who give birth in the felucca on the way to the hospital, which caught them at the other end ”, says Yeray Rodríguez, mayor of Garafía, one of the municipalities of La Palma. Ione Camacho, palm tree and chief of operations of the amphibious assault ship Castilla of the Navy also knows similar stories: “In the past, feluccas were used to transport people and materials because communications were very complicated ”. From this Thursday, the Army has resumed this tradition: it assists the farmers of La Palma so that they can access the banana plantations by sea whose land connections have been destroyed or severely hampered by the eruption.

The first trip took place at 7 a.m. 30. A dozen farmers wait in the port of Tazacorte for the arrival of one of the Navy ships, which will take them to the beach of Puerto Naos, the most touristic area of ​​the island and surrounded by banana trees. Now it is uninhabited and buried in ash. One of these workers is Ángel Manuel García, of 57 years: “A see how I find the banana trees. I have not irrigated them since the volcano exploded [el 19 de septiembre] and they need water weekly. But hey, the banana recovers soon ”. The coordination is in charge of the Community of Irrigators of Las Hoyas, whose president is Rosario Luis: “I think the measure is having a good reception, they have signed up 40 people for the first day ”. Another Army barge will leave Tazacorte daily at 14. 00, and in it the day laborers of the first shift will be able to return. They can also wait for 21. 00, when everyone will have to leave the area on the last organized trip in military transport.

Landing of farmers in Puerto Naos , this Thursday. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincón)

Thanks to these maritime routes, day laborers can reach plantations with very difficult or impossible access, located within the exclusion zone, the area that cannot be entered due to the proximity of the laundry. “It is two hours or two and a half hours by road from Los Llanos. And many times you can’t even enter because a road is cut off ”, explains Luis. By boat, the trip is reduced to 20 minutes. “There are people who had stopped going because so much spending on gasoline is not worth it. I think this transport is a very good idea ”, says Alberto San Juan, from 31 years, who accompanies his father to the banana trees. “We go back to before. Years ago there were areas on the island that were better reached by boat than by road. That is why people went by sea to harvest the harvest or bring merchandise ”, concludes San Juan.

The feluccas were used a lot for this type of transport until the seventies. “Until then, land routes were impractical, which made journeys within the island very difficult. From the seventies it was when the roads improved and when the farmers began to buy vehicles. Before it was very difficult to access certain areas. They were roads for animals, not for trucks or cars ”, explains María Victoria Hernández, official chronicler of Los Llanos de Aridane. Since the end of the 19th century, the most transported merchandise was bananas, which have almost become a monoculture on the island since then, when they were introduced to La Palma by a British company. “Before there were many almond trees, tomatoes, cochineal [un insecto del que se extraen colorante rojo], vines … Now almost everything is bananas.”

A boat on the coast of La Palma in the years 50 or 60. Courtesy of María Victoria Hernández.

At that time, the main entry and exit routes were the porís , a type of pier characteristic of La Palma in almost inaccessible areas. Several examples remain: the most representative is Porí de Candelaria, in Tijarafe. “It’s very nice,” says Hernández. The goods traveled to Santa Cruz de La Palma, and from there to the Peninsula or to other European ports, “especially to the United Kingdom,” says Hernández.

“The maritime transport between different parts of the island ”, continues the official chronicler of Los Llanos,“ already served to alleviate the problems of citizens during the eruption of San Juan, in 1949 ″. This is proven by a document from the Los Llanos de Aridane archive: the invoice for the payment made by the City Council to a felucca to transport those affected by that volcano from the port of Tazacorte to Puerto Naos. It is exactly the same route that the Navy ships do now.

Invoice for the maritime transport of people after the eruption of San Juan. Courtesy of María Victoria Hernández.

Now the transport is not carried out in feluccas, but in amphibious landing craft LCM 1ECO. They are boats designed to facilitate the arrival to areas of difficult access, such as beaches, and can accommodate up to 80 crew members. At the moment, the demand from farmers who want to participate does not reach those figures.

The person responsible for the boats reaching a good port is José Carlos Cuadrado, commander of the Naval Beach Group. “Puerto Naos is the only beach that right now meets the conditions for us to carry out this mission,” he explains. There are others that would give access to completely isolated farms, but at the moment the Army does not consider transportation to these coastal areas safe.

The Playa Naval Group has the support of the amphibious assault ship Castilla , located off the east coast of La Palma, but the Navy is working so that the LCM boats do not depend on this ship . These transports will embark every day in the port of Tazacorte and at a time not yet determined, which will depend on the conditions of the next few days, a team of 29 military personnel will remain on La Palma without depending on the ship Castilla. At the press conference in which the project was explained, this Wednesday, the Army authorities assured that they will assist farmers “as long as this emergency persists.”

Halfway between the port of Tazacorte, where the farmers embark, and the beach of Puerto Naos, where the journey ends to start the day, the lava delta stretches. This Thursday, in addition, you could see how the magma fell on the beach of Los Guirres. Almost all the farmers were taking photos and videos as they passed by. One of them was San Juan, who answered by phone from his farm: “An image like that shocks you, it is a historic moment. How many volcanoes are you going to see in your life? But at the same time you see him, you think about everything that he has taken away, of all the people he has ruined. The volcano is both. ”