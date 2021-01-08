Farmers protest Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi tweet that over 100 MPs and lords have signed multi-party letter to Prime Minister – given our grave concerns for peaceful India: Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi tweeted about the ongoing peasant movement in India that more of 100 MPs and The Lords signed a multi-party letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Labor Party MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi sent a letter to Prime Minister Johnson on the ongoing farmers’ movement in India, in a signing letter to over 100 MPs and lords, saying meet Prime Minister Modi if Johnson issues problems with Farmers Pick Up London

Kisan Aandolan is also in politics in Britain. British Labor Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PM Boris Johnson) to over 100 MPs for the ongoing farmers protests in India A letter with the Lord’s signature was sent.

In the letter, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that when the British Prime Minister meets his counterpart PM Modi, he will have to raise the issue of farmers and hope that India’s current impasse should be resolved soon.

Earlier, 36 UK MPs led by Labor MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi wrote a letter to Commonwealth Secretary Dominic Raab. In which the deputies had demanded to put pressure on India against the law on farmers. The faction of MPs asked Dominic Robb to speak to the Indian government through the support of Sikh farmers in Punjab and abroad and the Commonwealth Office.

These deputies gave their support

MPs who signed letters sent to Prime Minister Johnson include Debbie Abraham, Tahir Ali, Dr Rupa Haque, Apsna Begum, Sir Peter Botley, Sarah Champion, Jeremy Corbyn, John Craddus, John Cryer, Geraint Davis, Martin Docherty Hughes, Alan Dorrance, Andrew Gwenne, Afzal Khan, Ian Lavery, Emma Lavery, Clive Lewis, Tony Lloyd, Khalid Mehmood, Seema Malhotra, Steve McCabe, John McDonnell, Pat McFadden, Graham Morris, Carloin Nource, etc.