farthest object from the sun: farthest space object in the solar system from the sun: what is the farthest place from the sun in the solar system

Scientists have discovered the most distant object in our solar system. This is four times the distance of Pluto from the sun. His name is Farfarout. Before Farfarout, this record was recorded as Faruna (Neptune) in the form of Farout (2018VG18). The team that discovered Farout three years ago, a team of American researchers, as well as an astronomers from the Institute of Astronomers at the University of Hawaii, discovered Farfarout. (Photo: NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / J. da Silva)

Furthest from the sun

Astronomers have confirmed that Farfarut circled 175 astronomical units (AU) from the sun, the farthest distance. It is currently 132 AU from the sun. It is closest to the sun when it intersects Varuna’s orbit and remains at 27 AU. The distance from the sun to earth in an astronomical unit averages about 93 million miles. Farfarout takes 1000 years to circle the sun. (Photo: Subaru telescope)

Why is this discovery important?

David Tholen of the University of Hawaii says that due to this long distance, Farfarout spins very slowly in space and takes a very long time to find his way. The Minor Planet Center has named Farfarout 2018AG37. It is the name of asteroids, comets, and small space bodies in the solar system. It is assumed that Farfarout’s orbit is affected by the planet Varun, which is the fourth largest planet in our solar system. Perhaps this discovery gives us a chance to learn more about the planet Varuna.

How is Farfarout?

Astronomers spotted Farfarout for the first time using an 8-meter Subaru telescope mounted above Hawaii’s Monacia volcano. It was then followed for many years using the Gemini North and Magellan telescopes. It is difficult to see it from the ground because it looks blurry. Based on this data, scientists estimated that it could be 400 km wide. It is also smaller than many asteroids that pass close to the earth. The very next month, an asteroid will pass close to the earth which is 1000 meters wide. It is believed to be covered with ice and may be included in the category of dwarf planets.

Technology increases capacity

Scott S. Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science says that Farfarout’s discovery shows that our ability to map the outer part of the solar system has increased. This discovery can be made using technologies such as giant telescopes and digital cameras. Although they are huge, many objects located far away appear to be blurred by Earth, and Farfarout is a small part of the large-scale solar system.