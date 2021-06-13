fast neutron reactor diagram: Russia BREST Fast Neutron Reactor Specifications everything you want to know

The Russian Atomic Energy Agency Rosatom has activated the world’s first fast neutron reactor. The Russian agency says it will provide relatively cheap, secure, carbon-free and nearly endless energy. Russia is trying to reduce the growing consumption of electricity and biofuels in the future. Russia’s environment has suffered greatly over the past 50 years due to the excessive use of coal and diesel-gasoline. This is the reason why the largest country in the world in terms of area is placing more emphasis on the establishment of a fast neutron reactor. On June 8, the Russian state atomic energy company Rosatom installed an innovative lead-cooled BREST-OD-300 fast neutron reactor in Seversk in the Tomsk region of Russia. This reactor is capable of generating 300 MW of nuclear energy.

The IAEA has described this reactor as an important milestone

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also expressed his joy by tweeting about the installation of this reactor. He said that today we are celebrating the cornerstone of the Russian BREST reactor built as part of the Breakthrough project. It is a great success in showing the closed cycle of nuclear fuel. This will help prevent waste generated during nuclear power. He described this reactor as a milestone for the nuclear industry.

will contribute to the disposal of radioactive waste

Rosatom’s “Breakthrough” project aims to develop a new closed nuclear fuel cycle (CNFC) nuclear technology platform with advanced fast neutron nuclear reactors. Fast neutron reactors are known for their increased ability to generate energy from natural uranium and use spent fuel in addition to nuclear by-products. It would help extend nuclear power programs for thousands of years. Not only that, it will also solve the problem of radioactive waste.

Many countries, including India, are engaged in the manufacture of such reactors.

This is the reason why the main nuclear-rich countries of the world have embarked on the development of fast neutron reactors. These include countries like China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Britain and America. The radioactive waste generated by nuclear reactors installed in these countries may pose problems for the future. In such a situation, all the countries are now trying to build a fast neutron reactor with advanced technology.

Russia has used this technology in submarines

Lead-cooled fast reactor technology was first used in the Soviet attack submarine Project 705 Lira. State-of-the-art high-speed submarines built in the early 1970s were built of titanium with a compact nuclear reactor cooled by molten lead-bismuth. Russia has co-located a nuclear power plant with a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant and a fuel remanufacturing plant in the pilot demonstration energy complex. This is the first time in the world that a country has built these three factories together. Equipped with cutting-edge safety technologies, Russia’s fourth-generation lead-cooled fast reactor is capable of transforming the world of nuclear power.

Equipped with the most advanced security technologies ever

The Chernobyl disaster in 1986 and the Fukushima Daiichi disaster in 2011 raised many questions about the safety of the nuclear industry. Nuclear engineers around the world have learned from two fatal accidents. That’s why the engineers who build Russia’s nuclear reactors have made safety the top priority. The high boiling, radiation resistant activated lead refrigerant in the BREST-OD-300 reactor will deactivate as soon as it encounters water and air. There will be no risk of explosion or leakage of radioactive substances.