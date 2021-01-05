faster rotation of the earth: the earth rotates faster in 2020 decreasing time of one day: the earth moves faster

Strong points:

The Earth was moving fast on its axis in 2020, which took less than 24 hours a day, it took more than 24 hours a day, every moment.

The Corona virus is sitting at home due to the lockdown, even though it looks like time has stood still, but statistics show time flies. Not just to say this, but the Earth is moving faster than usual on its axis. For this reason, the length of the day has become slightly less than 24 hours. Now the discussion has started on whether it should be calculated by calculation or not.

Never before has the “ negative leap second ” been added to time, but since 1970 it has been extended 27 times per second, when the earth has spent more than 24 hours to complete a turn. However, it took less time last year. Since 1960, atomic clocks have kept accurate records of the length of days.

It takes less time now

According to them, in 50 years, the Earth has taken less than 24 hours at 86,400 seconds to rotate on its axis. However, it reversed in the middle of 2020 and it now takes less than 86,400 seconds to complete a day. In July 2020, the day was 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours, the shortest day ever. Now, each day ends on average 0.5 seconds earlier.

What will be the effect?

This change over time can have many large-scale effects. Satellite and contact equipment operate according to solar time, depending on the position of the stars, the moon and the sun. To keep it intact, the Service International de Rotation Terrestre de Paris used to add leap seconds earlier.