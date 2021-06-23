FATF Pakistan Latest news today Imran Khan’s gray list: Pakistan will go on the FATF blacklist or remain on the gray list, know the FATF decision

Islamabad

Pakistan is yet to get concessions at the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an organization that monitors money laundering and terrorist financing. According to sources linked to the meeting, Pakistan may again be kept on the FATF gray list for six months. In fact, in the report prepared by this global body, Pakistan achieved only 26 of the 27 action points. An official announcement to keep Pakistan on the gray list is expected on Friday.

Pakistan awaits good news from meeting

Pakistan’s finance ministry sources said Pakistan’s progress was reviewed at the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) online meeting by international observers. This group includes China, America, Great Britain, France and India. According to sources, Pakistan has implemented 26 of the 27 points of the FATF action plan. Pakistan hopes to be able to get good news from the FATF meeting.

More likely to be on the gray list

Sources associated with the meeting said Pakistan would likely remain on the gray list for America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Pakistan will still need at least two to three months to implement the last point of the FATF. In such a situation America, India, France and Britain will not be ready to grant a waiver. However, in terms of performance, Pakistan is very optimistic about getting good news from the FATF.

$ 38 billion loss on the FATF gray list

Pakistan suffered a loss of around $ 38 billion (Rs 27,52,76,18,00,000) due to its inclusion in the FATF gray list. Islamabad-based independent think tank Tadalab reported in its report that keeping Pakistan on the gray list from 2008 to 2019 resulted in a loss of GDP of $ 38 billion. This loss was calculated on the basis of the reduction in consumer spending, exports and foreign direct investment (FDI).

What will be the effect if Pakistan remains in the gray list

If Pakistan remains on the gray list even at this FATF meeting, then its economic situation is sure to deteriorate further. It will also be difficult for Pakistan to obtain financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the European Union. The situation in Pakistan, which already lives in poverty, will worsen. Financial aid to Pakistan from other countries may also cease. Because no country wants to invest in an economically unstable country.