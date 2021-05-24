Father Aragonès takes office as president in an act with Torra in which he promises to advance towards the “Catalan Republic”

Publication: Monday May 24, 2021 9:15 PM

Father Aragonès took office as the new President of the Generalitat, in an act in which he received the Presidential Medal from the hands of former President Quim Torra and in which he pledged his position without mentioning the Constitution or the King.

In his first speech as president, once he took office, Aragonès indicated that during his mandate his priority will be to ensure the happiness of citizens “without leaving anyone behind”, although he also undertakes “to make inevitable amnesties and self-determination. “Aragonès declared that he would give everything on his part to make this new stage possible, and acknowledged that” the country is living a transcendent moment “with” a complicated situation “at all levels .

During the speech, he said that “whoever leads the way is usually the one who gets dirty the most.” And he added: “It’s time to roll up our sleeves without fear of scratches. It’s time to crumble every day like no one else, to overcome the shocks that make the road difficult and to find again, once again. , the width that allows everyone to move forward, ”he defended himself.

The ceremony, which took place outdoors in the Pati dels Tarongers, an emblematic space of the Palau de la Generalitat near the presidential offices, brought together the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Service, Miquel Iceta, as well as three jailed independent leaders: Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have obtained prison permits. On the side of JxCat, in addition to Jordi Sànchez, secretary general of the party and a key element to unravel the agreement with Aragonès a week ago, the president of Parliament, Laura Borràs, as well as Albert Batet and Elsa Artadi , also attended.

Among the guests – the list had to be reduced to quarantine due to COVID restrictions – were present the government delegate in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, as well as various parliamentary officials, such as the Socialist Salvador Illa and other political figures.

On the other hand, no representative of Vox, Ciudadanos and the PPC accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony. Aragonès is accompanied by his wife, Janina Juli, and his two-year-old daughter Clàudia, who arrived with him at the Palau de la Generalitat.

On his arrival, Aragonès paid tribute to Lluís Companys, president of the Republican Generalitat shot down by the Franco regime in 1940, leaving a carnation on a tile in his memory installed in front of the entrance to Palau on October 15 for the 80th anniversary. anniversary of his execution.

At the entrance to the Palau de la Generalitat he was received by the greatest of the Mossos d’Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, and after reviewing a gala formation of the Mossos, he had a brief meeting with officials linked to the fight against the pandemic, in the fields of health, education and the police. Before starting the act of taking possession, for which all the usual red carpets of these ceremonies have been removed, the group Ginestà performed the song “Estimar-te com la terra” (Love you like the earth) from the Patio de Carriages.

Then, in the Pati dels Tarongers, Laura Borràs read the decree appointing the new president, who promised the post, without mentioning the Constitution or the king. “I undertake to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the office of President of the Generalitat, in accordance with the popular will of the citizens of Catalonia represented in our Parliament”, he proclaimed.

Torra, Aragonès’ predecessor in power, was instructed to present him with the presidential medal, as tradition dictates in inaugurations in which there is a replacement, although on this occasion it was the circumstance that the former president was disqualified last September. and had been absent from the Palau de la Generalitat for eight months.

Aragonès, who was invested last Friday in Parliament with the votes of the ERC, JxCat and CUP, will formalize the appointment of its 14 advisers tomorrow Tuesday and will occupy the usual office reserved for the president in Palau, which Torra does not did not want to use it considering Carles Puigdemont as “legitimate president”.