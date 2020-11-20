Father Aragonès will be the ERC candidate in the Catalan elections on February 14

The vice-president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, will be the ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat in the Catalan elections scheduled for February 14, after no more candidates have run for the party primaries.

In a press release on Friday, after the deadline for submitting endorsements for each candidacy closed on Wednesday, the Republicans explained that Aragonès had obtained 2,343 valid endorsements, which represents a record in the history of the ERC, exceeding 2,105 that he collected. the leader of the training, Oriol Junqueras, in the 2019 European elections.

The deputy secretary general and spokesperson of the CER, Marta Vilalta, was also proclaimed head of the list for Lleida; the Regional Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the Generalitat, Teresa Jordà, for Girona, and Member of Parliament Raquel Sans for Tarragona, since no more candidatures have been presented in these districts.

Sans obtained 341 valid endorsements, Jordà 284 and Vilalta 225, and in all cases, they obtained the support of more than 10% of the militants of the federation in question.

The ERC Guarantee Commission verified the signatures endorsing the four candidates, who had the support of key party leaders and positions, and were proclaimed as there are no more candidates.

Thus, ERC has already defined the four heads of the list of the four demarcations, and in the coming weeks, it will define the rest of the members of the lists through the departmental congresses, and the final candidatures will be ratified on December 12 at the National Consell Formation.

Now, the main unknown is who will accompany Aragonès as number two in Barcelona, ​​who will necessarily be a woman, since ERC is making slide lists to ensure parity.