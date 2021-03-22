Fear grows of the imminent arrival of the fourth wave of infections due to the new variants

Publication: Sunday, March 21, 2021 2:11 PM

With a long weekend, the danger of spreading the virus increases. Researcher Salvador Peiró says we are facing “a situation of significant rebound risk” due to transmission in Europe and the increased presence of the British variant, which is already the most widespread in our country.

However, this is not the only variation we have. South Africans and Brazilians are affected, of which at least 66 and 20 cases have been recorded across Spain, respectively. In addition, Andalusia is investigating the presence of the Ugandan variant.

All in a Sunday of infections on the rise in Spain if we compare the figures with the previous Sunday according to data offered by the autonomous communities. Aragon has 108 positives and no deaths, four more infections than seven days ago. In Murcia, there are three more than last Sunday, with 68 infections and two deaths.

38 infections registered more than a week ago in Navarre, adding 89 new positives in the last 24 hours. In Cantabria, infections are also increasing compared to last week, with an increase of nine infections and a cumulative incidence of 102 cases per 100,000 population.

Different situation in Valencia, Ximo Puig applauding the responsibility of citizens after reaching “the lowest cumulative incidence in all of Spain”. Data is also improving in Extremadura despite the regret of two deaths, or 18 infections less than seven days ago.