Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 available on beta channel

A new Windows Feature Experience pack is coming, these, as we have already stated, offer new features without the need of a major update. They don’t have the build frequency and best of all, they can’t generate new bugs. Today, Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0 was released for Insiders on the beta channel.

For #WindowsInsiders in the beta channel still on 20H2 – we released a small update to Windows Feature Experience Pack (one-time fix) – details here: https://t.co/sXTbyrX860 ^ BLB (This will not be offered if you are at 9:1 p.m.)

– Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 23, 2021

What’s new in Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3030.0

In this case, the update is only focused on improving the performance of the write pad. A minor fix that helps them refine the release of future Functional Experience Packs.

To update our equipment to this new version, we will need to open the Settings app, go to Updates & Security and check for updates. The procedure is no different from that of a classic Windows update.

Beyond change, we need to focus on what it can mean for the future. This renewed system utility only updates the impact area, preventing others from being affected along the way. Good news for anyone who fears Windows 10 updates.

This update is available for Windows 10 Beta Channel users who have remained on the 20H2 distribution. If you choose to upgrade to the 21H1 distro, you’ll have to wait a bit and the Windows Insider team will be releasing a new experience pack for this distro in the coming weeks and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s available. Every day the release of Windows 10 21H1 gets more refined and the example shows how refined the new versions are.