Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 available on beta channel

Microsoft has just announced the release of a new Windows Feature Experience Pack for Windows Insider on the Beta and Release Preview channels. The package is available in version 120.2212.3920.0 and fixes an issue with the touch keyboard in Windows 10 where it may not display when invoked.

Say goodbye to touchscreen keyboard problems with the latest Feature Experience Pack

As you know, these updates seek to offer small novelties, changes and even modifications in the design without affecting the kernel of Windows 10. A very interesting way to work without affecting the stability of the system.

As always, this new pack will only be for those who are on the latest version 21H1 on the Beta channel and the preview channel. It is also available in the latest version 20H2 on that version’s preview channel. If you’re an insider on the preview channel, you’ll see this as an optional update. All other Insiders will see this package through Windows Update along with builds and cumulative updates.

If you didn’t know, Microsoft is using the Windows Feature Experience Pack to deliver new feature enhancements in Windows without the need to release a system update. From now on, that could be how Windows Updates work.