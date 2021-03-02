The number of unemployed rises to 4 million: February breaks unemployment records since 2013

BY RRHHDigital, 09:10 – 02 March 2021



According to recorded data, and in line with previous analyzes, February followed the trend of previous months in 2021. This month, unemployment increased by 44,436 people, as reported by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday. We are talking about February with the largest increase in the number of unemployed since last year 2013, up 1.1% and already exceeding 4 million unemployed in Spain. According to the ministry, this rise in unemployment is mainly due to the severe restrictions put in place in Spain to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe impact of the third wave in the various autonomous communities.

In all this, keep in mind that, as in the rest of the unemployment statistics, these results do not take into account workers who are suspended from employment or reduced hours due to ERTE, since they unemployment figures are not counted.

Unemployment has once again affected most sectors of work and the economy, although the construction sector stands out, as it was where it increased the least in February. The biggest impact, however, was in the service sector, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic’s restrictions, bringing the figure to 36,877 more unemployed in a month.

In general, February recorded more than a million new contracts (1,212,284 in total), discouraging figures since they are down 24% compared to the previous year. Of these, 10.9% were permanent contracts, 25.7% less than in February 2020

