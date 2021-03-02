“February’s labor market records reflect very negative behavior in all variables”

Unemployment data according to Randstad: “February labor market records reflect very negative behavior in all variables”

In a month traditionally characterized by an increase in headcount and relatively neutral behavior of unemployment, the labor market records in February of this year reflect very negative behavior in all variables. Membership has grown, but less than in February of the past seven years and is growing seasonally, while ERTs have rebounded significantly. Reported unemployment, meanwhile, rose more in February than in the previous seven years of this month. Hiring continues to show significant year-over-year reductions in February.

Social security affiliation in February increased by 20,632 people, an increase of 0.11%, the worst in February since 2013. On the other hand, it must be taken into account that the people affected by ERTE, who are included in the total of affiliates, increased from 160,000 people in February, to 899,000 people. The seasonally adjusted series of affiliates reflects a decrease in membership in February and the year-over-year change is -2.08%. The total number of affiliates is 18.85 million people.

Hires were down 6.92% from January, with a total of 1.21 million contracts. Compared to the previous month, the drop in hiring only occurred in the interim (-8.35%), since permanent employment increased (+ 6.63%). On a year-over-year basis, permanent hires fell 25.68% while temporary hires fell 23.77% compared to the figures for February 2020, which again reflects the strong impact on hiring of the economic shutdown linked to the covid-19 crisis.

Registered unemployment increased by 44,436 people in February (+ 1.12%), the worst month of February since 2013. Seasonally adjusted, the data are negative, as they reflect an increase in unemployment recorded in February. The total number of registered unemployed stands at 4.01 million, exceeding 4 million for the first time since April 2016.

In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment rose by 20,000 people in February and membership fell by 30,000

Reported unemployment increased, in seasonally adjusted terms, by 20,222 people during the month of February, reflecting genuinely negative behavior during this period and breaking with the good data of the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted Social Security membership series in February reflects a decline of 30,211 people from January, which equates to a 0.16% reduction, breaking an eight-month trend of improvement in the series seasonally adjusted.

On a year-over-year basis, the seasonally adjusted workforce worsened by 33 hundredths, increasing its decline, and decreasing by 2.08%, from the May 2020 low (-4.56%).

Hospitality and commerce are again the most affected sectors in February

Social security affiliation decreased in 5 Autonomous Communities in February and increased in the other 12. The greatest decrease was measured in Com. Valenciana (-10,863) and the largest increases, in Catalonia (+12,348) and Madrid (+11,476). Unemployment declared has increased in 14 autonomous communities. The largest increase was measured in Andalusia (+14,418) and the largest decrease in the Basque Country (-1,702).

By sectors, membership was polarized in February. The most significant decreases were in the hotel industry (-27,082), trade (-19,873) and administrative activities and auxiliary services (-6,398) and increased in construction (+24 500) and education (+19 873). On a year-over-year basis, the sector that lost the most jobs was hospitality (-296,011) and the one that increased the most, health activities (+87,079).

Year-over-year drop in hiring slowed in February, to -24%

Hires are down considerably compared to January. The drop, of 6.92%, can only be explained by temporary recruitments, since the permanent has increased. A total of 1.21 million contracts were signed in February, while in February 2020, 1.59 million contracts were concluded.

In the case of open-ended contracts, 132,431 contracts were signed in February (the lowest figure for this month since 2015), or 8,240 more than in January (+ 6.63%), while temporary contracts, with 1.08 million contracts in February, recorded a monthly decline of 98,385 contracts (-8.35%), the lowest level in February since 2014.

On a year-over-year basis, hires continue to fall sharply compared to the same month in 2020 (-23.98%), although the decline compared to January has slowed slightly. In February, the decreases concern both CDI (-23.77% in its interannual rate) and CDI (-25.68%).

Randstad Research analysis: the strong recovery of ERTE brings the number of people concerned to nearly 900,000 affiliates, concentrated in hotels and retail

The restrictions on economic activity imposed by the attempt to control the pandemic are linked to the increase in the number of people in ERTE. Of course, the worst moment of the crisis in terms of productive bottlenecks were the months of March, April and May of last year and during those months the number of people at ERTE was millionaires, peaking in April of 3.39 million affected. But in the second and third waves of the pandemic, the ERTE population was seen to increase, which happened in November and, this time, in February of this year. Over the past month, people affected by ERTE increased by 160,000 people and totaled 899,383 affiliates, due, fundamentally, to the restrictions that are maintained in several Autonomous Communities on commerce and hospitality, as well as the dramatic drop in number of tourists. arriving in our country. Yesterday, the international tourism figures for the month of January were known and the year-to-year decline of 89.5% stands out, worsening by five points from December.

It’s no wonder that in February, of the aforementioned 160,000-person rebound in ERTE, more than half (85,660) came from the hospitality sector, which currently has 442,473 people in ERTE, or almost half. of all those affected by ERTE in the Spanish economy. The trade, for its part, saw the volume of its ERTE increase by 48,000 people in February and total 145,219 people in ERTE in this sector.

